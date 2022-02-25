State Rep. Jamie Boles, who has served in the state House for seven terms, filed paperwork Thursday to seek another term representing a newly drawn District 52.
Boles, accompanied by his four grandchildren, filed in the Moore County Board of Elections office when campaign filing reopened Thursday morning. The process began in December but was but on hold while lawsuits challenged the legality of the districts lawmakers drew last fall.
A special panel of three judges approved new districts for the General Assembly Wednesday, allowing filing to re-open.
Boles' District 52 has undergone substantial change. In years past, the district included most of Moore County. The new map changed that to take away a good chunk of Moore County and add Richmond County entirely.
In doing that, it put Boles in a district with another current House member, Republican Ben Moss of Rockingham. Moss has filed to run for the seat as well, meaning the two will compete in a primary election later this spring.
Boles grew up in Aberdeen, attended Moore County Public Schools, and has been the owner of Boles Funeral Home and Crematory in Southern Pines since 1984.
“I feel that the citizens of Moore and Richmond Counties share the same values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” said Boles. “As a small business owner, I understand the responsibilities of making a payroll and supporting our local community. I fully support our military and our local law enforcement.
"North Carolina has done well since 2010 when the Republicans won the majority in the NC House and Senate. We have lowered the personal income tax and the franchise tax and we have made great investments in our educational system. As a conservative, I will continue to fight for voter ID, election integrity, Second Amendment rights, and your personal property rights. I am looking forward to representing the people of Richmond and Moore Counties in NC House District 52.”
Boles currently serves as senior chair of Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety; Vice Chair of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee; Vice Chair of the State Government Committee; and Deputy Majority Whip. In addition, he was recently selected by the House Republican Leadership to Co-Chair the Government Operations Oversight Commission’s Subcommittee on the Use and Distribution of Federal COVID Funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.