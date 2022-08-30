The Bold Initiative Team of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church has kickstarted a fundraising campaign on behalf of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church with a gift of $15,000. Trinity recently suffered a partial collapse of its roof structure and sanctuary ceiling. The town of Southern Pines has determined that the sanctuary cannot be used until repairs are made.
Brownson’s gift will be used to help with Trinity’s repairs and rehabilitation estimated to be over $100,000. In addition, the town has taken steps to apply for National Historic Register status for Trinity, along with other buildings of historic significant to the African-American community.
Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church was built in West Southern Pines in 1923, however the congregation dates back to the 19th century when it met in members’ homes. The building sits as a beacon of hope at the top of Pennsylvania Ave. It is a physical reminder of the financial commitment on behalf of its founders and is a testament to the fortitude of the congregation. Today the church is led by the Rev. Dr. Paul G. Murphy.
The church has long-served and continues to serve as a spiritual, cultural, social and educational oasis for folks in the West Southern Pines community and beyond. Over the years much of Trinity’s financial support has gone to ensure that the greater community is served in a host of ways. The church regularly serves meals to the homeless in partnership with Emmanuel Episcopal Church and has partnered with Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in identifying and supporting community efforts that address issues of systemic racism and economic disparity. The Trinity Community Outreach Center houses a clothing closet for the homeless, has hosted after-school and meal programs for the Boys and Girls Club, provided meeting space for the Moore County Literacy Council, Habitat for Humanity, Carolina Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Arts Council of Moore County and more. It annually hosts the Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast. It is an integral part of the fabric of Southern Pines.
From 1923-1931 West Southern Pines was an independent African American municipality. It was one of the first chartered black communities in North Carolina. It housed many of the workers who built and serviced the resort areas of Southern Pines and Pinehurst. It provided opportunities for worship, recreation and education for African Americans during a period of segregation. For nearly a decade the town had its own mayor and town council, later a police force, jail, school, hospital, bank, credit union, doctor, dentist, recreational facilities and stores. However, the town’s charter was revoked in 1931 by the State of North Carolina under very questionable circumstances and West Southern Pines was annexed into white Southern Pines, known as a sundown town. In the 1970’s non-zoned land of West Southern Pines was zoned strictly residential, and as grandfathered businesses closed, new ones could not open in their place. This resulted in a deep and sharp economic decline for West Southern Pines and its residents.
The cost of repairing, restoring and rehabilitating Trinity is more than the congregation can bear. The Bold Initiative Team now invites the greater community to give back to Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church by helping in the restoration of this nearly 100-year-old building.
Consider becoming part of this historic partnership by sending your tax-deductible contribution to Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, 972 West Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, indicating the gift is for Trinity’s restoration and repair.
Ellie Collins is co-chair of the Bold Initiative Team
