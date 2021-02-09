The Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry

The Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry.

 Image via Google

The body of the homicide victim that was dumped into the old Glendon Pyrophylite Rock Quarry site over the weekend was recovered late Monday, according to Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Dillion Zayne Wirt was recovered from the quarry that is partially filled in with water around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Sunday morning, Asheboro Police Department reached out to the Sheriff's Office to assist in the search for a body at the old quarry site on Siler City Glendon Road, and the Sheriff's Office reported to the scene around noon.

Search efforts lasted Sunday until dark, and resumed Monday at approximately 10 a.m., until the body was found just before dark, Maness said.

A release from the Asheboro Police Department said that Branson Lambert, 21, and Jessica Loflin, 36, both of Asheboro, were arrested around 7 p.m. Sunday at a Virginia gas station in connection with the homicide.

Lambert is charged with murder in Wirt's death and Loflin is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting. Both are being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in awaiting extradition.

Moore County Public Safety and Lee County Public Safety aided in the search.

The quarry is located on private property in Northern Moore County.

