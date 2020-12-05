Fort Bragg officials have identified a Pinehurst veteran as one of the two men whose bodies were found in a training area this week.
A news release on Friday identified one of the men as Army veteran Timothy Dumas, 44, of Pinehurst. Dumas previously served at Fort Bragg.
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command identified the second body as that of Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company.
Their bodies were found at Fort Bragg on Wednesday, and officials said their deaths were not related to official unit training, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is continuing its investigation.
The Army Times reports that Dumas served in the Army as a property accounting technician from November 1996 to March 2016. He deployed to Afghanistan four times, from March 2003 to June 2003, from April 2005 to August 2005, from April 2007 to November 2007 and from May 2008 to February 2009. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal.
In March, 2018, Lavigne shot and killed a Green Beret during an altercation that was ruled justifiable homicide, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
A separate news release from USASOC said Lavigne enlisted in the Army in 2001. In 2007, he graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) with a follow on assignment to the command. Lavigne deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq, the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.