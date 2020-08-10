A missing boater was found dead following a search at Sandhills Community College.
The search began after police received a report Saturday of an unoccupied boat floating in a pond on campus. Officials retrieved the man’s body from the water on Sunday morning.
The incident is being investigated by the college’s police department, which has not announced an official cause of death. Dwight Threet, director of the department, said an autopsy is being conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh.
The man’s name has not been released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.