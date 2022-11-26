A man experiencing homelessness was found dead in a wooded area abutting the parking lot of Walmart in Aberdeen on Saturday morning.
Police said Shaun Bradley Dixon, 23, had been living among other unsheltered individuals at an encampment in the woods. His body was first discovered by a fellow camper who called 911.
“Right now we don’t know the cause of death,” said Capt. Brian Chavis of the Aberdeen Police Department, adding that investigators hope to learn more after an autopsy is conducted. The investigation is being led by detective Caroline Pridgen.
While the approximate time of Dixon’s death is not yet known, his body was found mere feet away from Moore County’s largest retailer on the morning after the busiest shopping day of the year. Walmart had been bustling with Black Friday shoppers the previous evening, and cars were still streaming into the store’s parking lot when a Boles Funeral Home van transported his body from the scene at about 12:14 p.m.
This is the second police investigation involving the death of a man experiencing homelessness in the area this year.
On June 4, the body of Dalvin Harris was found near the intersection of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 15-501 in Southern Pines. His injuries were “consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle,” the Southern Pines Police Department said at the time.
Police later announced that a black Toyota Sequoia with front-end damage was being sought in connection with Harris’ death, but the vehicle has yet to be located and no arrests have been made.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
Aberdeen Police Captain Brian Chavis spoke to Sandhills Sentinel and identified the man as 23-year-old Shaun Dixon, of Pinebluff. Police were told Dixon was currently homeless and was staying in the woods.
