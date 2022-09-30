Interest in placing a dedicated law enforcement officer in every public school in Moore County appears to be unanimous among the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners — and both boards expect the other to put money toward making that happen.
Moore County Schools spends just under $1.2 million annually on its police force, one of two in North Carolina controlled by a K-12 public school district. Most of that goes to salary and benefits for Chief Rodney Hardy and 13 resource officers. That only goes so far in providing all-day coverage to the district’s 22 campuses and the 12,000-plus students present on any given day.
On Wednesday the school board and commissioners discussed the possibility of essentially doubling the size of Moore County Schools Police. The school board is considering a plan to hire and equip 13 officers. That plan, which also raises officers’ salaries to be comparable with Moore County sheriff’s deputies, comes with a $1.5 million cost.
“We want to ensure that we have the highest level of security for our students, our teachers and our staff so we feel like we’re in a better position than we’ve been,” said school board Chair Pam Thompson. “We’re not where we want to be, but we’re striving to get to the best.”
So far, the district has prioritized the law enforcement presence at middle and high schools. Pinecrest and Union Pines, with around 2,000 students each, have two assigned resource officers. North Moore High and the Community Learning Center at Pinckney each have one.
Each middle school also has an assigned officer, with the exception of the North Moore-area schools. The department is understaffed even at its current size, with two vacant officer positions. So the Highfalls and Westmoore K-8 schools share an officer. Elise Middle, which is situated a block from the Robbins Police Department, goes without.
The district’s 11 K-5 elementary schools only have an officer on campus when a specific situation calls for one.
The school board will consider adopting the police expansion plan during a special meeting on Monday. With a staff of 27 officers, the schools would allow for every elementary and middle school to have a resource officer on campus full-time. A third would be added at Pinecrest, along with a captain who would travel around the district.
“As long as Moore County Schools is in charge of the SROs, then I don’t think there’s any doubt that we need to have the best-equipped, the best-trained and the most professional SROS in the state, and this plan does that,” said school board member David Hensley.
“This is the cost of putting SROs in every school so all of our schools are protected.”
School officials project that the first year of the expansion will cost $1.5 million. But if the district and commissioners come up with a way to start expanding Moore County Schools Police this year, there will probably be a more gradual budgetary impact due to the mid-year implementation.
Seth Powers, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for academics and student support services, estimated that it could take up to 18 months to fill the department’s current vacancies and hire 13 more officers beyond that.
The expansion plan includes an average 9 percent pay increase for the district’s resource officers, which is designed to put the district on a more level playing field when it comes to recruitment.
“School policing is different from other types of policing, and we want to emphasize what some of those things are as we seek to attract qualified candidates,” said Powers.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields recommended that the district prioritize schools like Sandhills Farm Life, Cameron and West End elementary schools, which are not situated within a municipal law enforcement jurisdiction, as it fills vacant positions.
He pointed out that the police departments around the county make a point of patrolling the schools in the communities they serve. They’re also close enough to respond quickly in the event of a threat or other incident on a school campus. Likewise, sheriff’s deputies make an effort to be visible at school campuses in the county and assist with traffic at Sandhills Farm Life and other individual issues.
When Thompson asked Fields to weigh in on whether the district is capable of providing the best possible security for its own school campuses, the sheriff unequivocally supported Moore County Schools Police.
“They are professional, and you pay them for what they have to do, what they may have to do. I feel like, here in Moore County, we’re very blessed to have our own police force within our schools,” he said.
Fields described the job of school resource officers, and increasingly his own deputies, as “a whole lot of counseling.” To that end, Hardy has the latitude to commit specific officers completely to a single school campus based on the needs of the district and talents of his staff.
“They’re there every day. They form a relationship with these kids in these schools,” said Fields. “We’re a lot of counselors: marriage counselors, you name it, we have to do a lot of it. But in today’s society, to try to attract law enforcement officers in this profession is very difficult.”
The district currently pays for its police force using primarily state funds. Just over $100,000 in local county funding goes toward paying officers for extra duties and allowances, and the district uses about $124,000 in federal money received for services to the children of military families to cover the salary and benefits for one high-level position.
Commissioner Nick Picerno asked if aligning school police officers’ pay to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office is fair given the difference in the two agencies’ responsibilities.
“To me, the Moore County sheriff’s department is put in a lot more harm’s way in its everyday job than they would be in the schools,” he said.
Hardy responded that despite the more controlled environment on school campuses, his officers still routinely direct traffic and defuse confrontations involving parents.
“We just deal with it on a smaller scale, the conflict is still there,” he said. “There’s children and young adults who are making bad decisions and we have to be able to help them.”
Picerno also suggested that the school board consider committing funding toward the initial expansion with potentially unspent COVID-19 relief funds. The board has designated that funding to various building repairs and upgrades, but many of those projects have yet to get underway. Superintendent Tim Locklair said that it’s unclear whether hiring additional police officers — as opposed to supporting pre-pandemic staffing levels — is an authorized use of federal relief monies.
“I’m just looking at whether there’s anything your board might want to prioritize differently… to help us reduce the cost on the taxpayers,” said Picerno. Since we did not budget this in our current budget, this is going to be new money we have to fund.”
Once fully realized, the proposed expansion is estimated to add about $1 million to the cost of running the district’s police department.
Thompson said that her goal is for the school board to approve an expansion plan this week in time for the county commissioners to consider it later in October.
“I think we owe it to our children to provide the safest environment we can,” said commissioners’ Chair Frank Quis. “We’re always looking at the costs, but when it comes to our children we’ll spend whatever it takes. That’s my philosophy.”
