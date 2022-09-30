School Board and Commissioners Joint Meeting

The Moore County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners met jointly at the Senior Enrichment Center in West End to discuss proposed changes to expand Moore County Schools' police force. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

 TED FITZGERALD

Interest in placing a dedicated law enforcement officer in every public school in Moore County appears to be unanimous among the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners — and both boards expect the other to put money toward making that happen.

Moore County Schools spends just under $1.2 million annually on its police force, one of two in North Carolina controlled by a K-12 public school district. Most of that goes to salary and benefits for Chief Rodney Hardy and 13 resource officers. That only goes so far in providing all-day coverage to the district’s 22 campuses and the 12,000-plus students present on any given day.

(1) comment

Sammy McNeill

Thank you, Commissioners and BOE for addressing this issue. Don't listen to the naysayers who would prefer to tire down the MCS Police. The smart move is to build on what you have, as recommended by the Sheriff. It takes a special person to perform the job as an SRO. Pay them accordingly so they'll be able to recruit the very best for those roles. Chief Hardy, remember Westmoore and High Falls are the two most isolated schools in this county. Thank you in advance to all those responsible for making sure this happens.

