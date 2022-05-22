Now that southern Moore County boasts four new elementary schools, the school board is shifting its focus to the elementary and middle schools in Union Pines’ attendance area for the next phase of its master facilities plan.
Those new elementary schools — McDeeds Creek, Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst — opened between 2019 and 2021. Along with the new auxiliary gym and classrooms at North Moore High, they effectively fulfilled half of the school board’s 2015 master facilities plan.
Back then, the school board’s top priority was the Advanced Career Center technical high school slated for the Sandhills Community College campus. That project would have alleviated crowding at Pinecrest and Union Pines but was sidelined indefinitely in 2017 in favor of funding the elementary schools.
What’s emerging as a new top priority — a potential replacement of Carthage Elementary — didn’t even make the top 10 in 2015. But the Rockingham Street campus’ outdated smattering of buildings present the security challenges of North Moore combined with the disrepair of the former Southern Pines Primary — and the Carthage town commissioners have mounted a campaign to lobby for its replacement.
The school board convened in a special meeting this past Thursday to begin evaluating the need for a new Carthage school, the most feasible way to replace it, and where that project might fall in the countywide scheme of things.
“It’s also an awakening when you realize how long it takes to actually, from start to finish, build a school. We may need a new school tomorrow, but we're not going to get it for four years even if we could start it tomorrow,” said Vice Chair Libby Carter.
“I enjoyed meeting with the folks from Carthage. I think it is well on their behalf that they are not letting this idea die, that they don’t want Carthage just to be put on the back burner.”
The school is due for about $17.5 million in renovations. Replacing it with a 650-student school could cost as much as twice that. It would also add space for 200 students in anticipation of new residential development in the area, namely the 380 homes proposed at Little River Resort.
“We can’t look at Carthage alone, because there are impacts that are happening to some of the adjacent districts, such as Farm Life and its growth,” said John Birath, the district’s executive officer for operations.
“We’ve discussed concerns expressed about the development within the Little River community and how that would have an impact. While that is in the Sandhills Farm Life attendance area and is not currently in the Carthage (area), that will have a projected impact as we continue through the analysis.”
Sandhills Farm Life, once one of the district’s most crowded schools, currently has room to take on more students. That’s because it had some students moved out to attend the new McDeeds Creek Elementary.
But even without taking LIttle River into account, Sandhills Farm Life is projected to be at capacity six years from now. Farm Life’s campus was previously crammed with mobile classrooms before McDeeds Creek opened in 2019.
It’s too early to say whether a new Carthage school would be built on the same campus or elsewhere. The only feasible option to keep it on Rockingham Street would require the surrounding nine acres of park space owned by the town to become part of the campus.
But the district also has a history of acquiring land to build new schools well below market value by working with landowners. Knollwood Partners and the Van Camp family donated significant portions of the parcels used to build McDeeds Creek and the new Southern Pines Elementary, respectively.
“We had a lot of conversation about the process with new developers that are coming to the Carthage area to secure property for possibly new housing,” said board Chair Pam Thompson. “They include negotiations toward possible school sites as they’re talking to developers.”
The four remaining projects from the 2015 plan remain in play: expanding Pinecrest and Union Pines high schools; enlarging West Pine Elementary; and building a new middle school on the southern end of the county.
Countywide redistricting that went into full effect last year helped redistribute enrollment more evenly between Southern, Crains Creek, New Century and West Pine middle schools. But two of them, Crains Creek and West Pine, still enroll a few more students than they were built to handle.
Adding classrooms at Crains Creek to accommodate up to 700 students — the school’s central facilities, like the cafeteria and gym, are already large enough — will be in play as the school board updates its priorities. So will modernizing and expanding Cameron Elementary, Sandhills Farm Life and West End Elementary, and expanding Vass-Lakeview in preparation for continued development along the “panhandle” of Moore County along N.C. 690.
Renovating and air-conditioning the gyms at Sandhills Farm Life, Vass-Lakeview and Carthage also still need to be funded. The board has $8 million budgeted to modernize the gyms at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore over the next two years. It hired the architect to design that work last month.
Board members this week weren’t ready to begin trying to put those projects in priority order, though. They will likely wait to get a better idea of which schools will bear the greatest burden of growth in the next decade.
“It just seems to me that until we get the study, we’re just guessing at what our needs are. It may very well be — I doubt it, but it may very well be — that we need something in another district other than Carthage, or in addition to Carthage, but we have to look at the data first,” said board member Robert Levy.
“I don’t see how we can even have an intelligent discussion without the data.”
That data will come in the form of a study by the N.C. State University Operations Research and Education Laboratory. The group last provided Moore County Schools with updated 10-year growth projections in late 2017, before the new elementary schools were built. The school board based its redistricting plans on those figures.
An updated study based on the district’s enrollment this coming fall, as well as data from municipalities and developers around Moore County, is expected in November.
“We're already moving forward with them to do a revised land use study here and look at the capacity of our schools,” said Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair.
“That shows us where our growth’s going to be in our communities, in our schools, and where our capacities will either hold out or won’t hold out and where we may need a new school in the next five to 10 years.”
(1) comment
Whoa! The percentage of school-aged children attending MCS schools has dropped from 84% to 72% over the past ten years. The actual head count of students is also dropping. It reached a peak of 13343 in 2013 and has been dropping since. It was down to 12575 last year. As one could see at the recent School Choice Expo, there are many good, affordable alternatives to MCS government schools in our area today. Most are planning expansions and growing at historic rates. Completely new schools are in the pipeline. County Commissioners must put any new spending plans for government schools on hold in light of this dramatic shift in parental choice. Enrollment in government schools in other counties are also dropping, so this is no anomaly in Moore County. The Legislature should be cutting its spending on public schools soon. It’s overdue as they’ve given public schools a pass for the past two years due to various excuses. It is not fair that parents are forced to pay twice for education, and its not fair to force taxpayers to fund more gold-plated government schools when they are clearly in decline.
