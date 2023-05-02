The Moore County Board of Education has released a series of text messages among board members related to high-profile situations in the schools last month, after segments of those conversations were leaked to The Pilot late last week.
Screenshots from Vice Chair David Hensley’s phone show that Superintendent Tim Locklair notified the board of Friday’s knife attack on a female student in the Pinecrest parking lot within 20 minutes of it happening.
Locklair, using a group text messaging feature, had previously alerted all seven board members to a threat at Sandhills Community College; student walkouts at Pinecrest and Union Pines high schools in protest of the board’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights” policy; and last week’s bomb threat at New Century Middle.
But it was the superintendent’s message to the board about Friday’s incident at Pinecrest, which sent one student to the hospital and another to a juvenile detention center, that spurred a back-and-forth dialogue between board members that may have violated the state’s open meetings law.
The school board had been scheduled to meet on Monday for a routine work session in advance of its business meeting next week. At the end of the two-hour open session, the board amended its agenda to announce the release of group text messages related to those four incidents.
The messages only came from one phone, that of board Vice Chair David Hensley. The release only included the text threads initiated by Locklair and did not include any other board members’ text records, so it could not be determined if there were communications of quorum of the board outside of the text thread that Locklair created.
All email, text and other communications by public officials are considered public record, according to state law, unless the material discussed falls within a narrow band of defined exceptions.
“There’s no school board, probably, in the state that’s more transparent and insists on more transparency than this school board,” said Hensley.
Hensley acknowledged that communications between the superintendent and board members typically qualify as public records — including Locklair’s texts to the board about the attack at Pinecrest.
But he said that the initial set of leaked texts was presented “out of context,” in the interest of “making political hay” and “intentionally spreading misinformation.”
Board member Pauline Bruno described the release of the text messages as an attempt to smear board members in the wake of a crisis.
“I think it’s absolutely terrible that the media takes advantage of a tragic, tragic event like this to try to make the Moore County school board look bad,” she said.
“The only interest we have here is taking care of that girl and taking care of the rest of our students, and to try to get back at us because we’re sitting in these seats …”
That set of messages did not include Locklair’s initial text at 8:50 a.m. informing the board that a student had been stabbed and was already, at that point, being transported to a medical facility.
Board members Shannon Davis, Stacey Caldwell and Pauline Bruno responded with thanks and requests that they be kept informed as the situation developed. Davis and Bruno were on campus that day for a scheduled meeting of the board’s career and technical education committee, which was eventually canceled due to the situation.
In what is the first message of the originally leaked texts, Hensley writes:
“Again, we need to start expelling and incarcerating students. I have only been saying that for 2+ years. It is time we actually start doing it, or the School Board will start running the Police Dept directly and we will ensure they are incarcerated.”
Davis, Hensley and board member Pauline Bruno then go on to react to the news with ideas for how the district might modify its law enforcement and disciplinary procedures.
Hensley defended the conversation on Monday as “an emergency notification by our superintendent,” but the nature of the board’s ensuing conversation may have qualified as a meeting — conducted out of the public view and without notice to the public.
“Every person on this board understands that when we conduct official business, when we have discussions, that becomes a public record and that was never in doubt, in spite of what you may hear,” he said.
North Carolina law provides for publicly elected boards to meet behind closed doors, but only for specific reasons: including personnel, lawsuits and real estate transactions. School safety is another reason, but only as it pertains to specific details of schools’ campus security plans that would be compromised if widely known.
Levy said that he was “not exactly in favor” of releasing the texts Monday because they deal with school safety — even though he acknowledged that they did not contain sensitive security information. None of the originally leaked texts contained redactions once released by the board.
“Since the media has gotten ahold of them anyway and decide to publish them — I think irresponsibly, anyway — then the best thing that we can do — regardless of whether I personally believe that it should be held confidential — is to release them because the public needs to know that we’re not hiding anything,” he said.
Amanda Martin, legal counsel for the N.C. Press Association, said that Locklair’s notification to the board was appropriate as a one-way communication of information about a serious situation in the schools. Even responses by a quorum of board members to the same notification may not necessarily constitute a meeting.
But she suggested that school board members should have called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the incident at Pinecrest rather than texting. State laws allow elected boards to call an emergency meeting in response to “generally unexpected circumstances that require immediate consideration by the public body” without the 48-hour public notice period otherwise required in advance of a special meeting.
“Deliberation within public bodies is supposed to happen publicly,” Martin said. “There's nothing that says they can’t meet immediately. What they can’t do is sidestep open meetings law and discuss public information in a clandestine way.”
Martin is currently involved in pending litigation against the Pinehurst Village Council for conducting communication between a quorum of board members via email in 2021 against then-Councilmember Kevin Drum.
Levy cited that case last fall when he championed a new school board policy to classify electronic communications as a board meeting.
“Personally I think what they did in Pinehurst was abysmal,” he said at the time. “I’m concerned about us being transparent and not conducting business via email and using that so-called loophole.”
That policy, which the board adopted, defines an “official meeting of the Board” as “any meeting, assembly, or gathering together at any time or place or the simultaneous communication by conference telephone or other electronic means of a majority of the members of a public body for the purpose of conducting hearings, participating in deliberations, or voting upon or otherwise transacting the public business of the public body.”
During the course of the text thread Friday, Levy asked Locklair to have the board’s clerk add a closed session to the board’s Monday meeting to discuss the attack at Pinecrest. The agenda for that meeting had been posted to the district’s website on Thursday without a closed session.
The expanded text threat released Monday, which Hensley said is the “full and complete” conversation held via text message, includes several redactions of updates from Locklair to the board about the victim’s condition.
Hensley also asked for district staff to share more detail about the timeline of the incident during Monday’s meeting, which they did, and whether resource officers and school nurses had the appropriate equipment to offer first aid to the trauma victim.
“As I have said many times in open session, I would hate to be that SRO or school nurse standing around without the proper trauma medical kits watching a student, or a mem era (sic) of the faculty/staff bleed out,” he wrote.
The bulk of the board’s communication occurred within a few hours of Friday’s incident. Sparse texts that continued through Saturday and Sunday morning consisted primarily of Locklair’s updates on the victim’s condition, Locklair sharing an update from the victim’s family, and answering board members’ questions.
A Saturday afternoon text to the board reads: “If you have questions or feedback for me, please reach out to me individually.”
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
