Less than two hours after a Pinecrest High School student stabbed another student Friday morning, the Moore County Board of Education was engaged in a series of text messages in which they wrote angrily and forcefully about how to respond, according to texts shared with and reviewed by The Pilot.
The text thread began at 10:20 a.m., less than two hours after a male Pinecrest student is accused of stabbing a female student in the parking lot outside the Robert E. Lee Auditorium just before school began.
Neither student has been identified because of their age. The victim is believed to be recovering from multiple stab wounds at a regional hospital. The suspect is being held at the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Moore County Schools Police and Southern Pines Police Department responded to the incident and are investigating but have not disclosed a motive behind the attack.
The text thread included all seven Board of Education members — Chair Bob Levy, Vice Chair David Hensley, Pauline Bruno, Ken Benway, Stacey Caldwell, Shannon Davis and Philip Holmes — and Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair. Five of the board members — Hensley, Levy, Caldwell, Bruno and Davis — participated in the back-and-forth comments, according to screen captures sent to and reviewed by The Pilot.
Under North Carolina law, a majority of board members constitutes a quorum, and the rapid-fire discussion of school business may be a violation of the state’s public meetings law, since the conversation was not properly noticed and conducted in public.
In the thread, Hensley says, “Again, we need to start expelling and incarcerating students. I have only been saying that for 2+ years. It is time we actually start doing it, or the School Board will start running the Police Dept directly and we will ensure they are incarcerated.”
Moore County Schools is one of two school districts in North Carolina — Mecklenburg is the other — that operate their own police forces.
Board member Shannon Davis then responds: “I trust you will provide any pertinent information, but I am extremely alarmed by this. We’ve had too many incidents these past two weeks! I don’t know the answer, but we MUST do more. Is it appropriate to call an emergency closed session/meeting to expedite a plan? Strong communication to our parents, not just the students. Strong push on SRO’s? Focus all efforts on implementing the plan the security teams has given us. I’m sorry to overwhelm with answers, but sitting here seeing the ambulance leave with that child has rattled me…”
North Carolina law spells out specific reasons why a publicly elected board can go into a closed meeting. Those reasons are almost exclusively tied to matters that deal with personnel, lawsuits and real estate transactions. Developing a communication plan for parents is not one of the reasons to have a closed meeting.
Hensley then responds: “This is what almost a decade under far left ‘no consequences,” restorative Justice, etc gets us. Referral to kuvinlevjistice (sic) and expulsion is the answer and has always been the answer. If the parents want to sue is (sic) so be it.
“I will gladly defend a case where we expelled a student for ‘communicating a threat of mass destruction’ which, if the kid s (sic) 18, it would b a federal crime eligible for life in prison…on par with murder. (Referring to the bomb threat and mass shooting threat earlier).
“Again, the act creating the mcS (sic) police is called the MC Board of Education Police.
“If the administration won’t take the needed measures, we will run the McS ourselves, and I will certainly take the needed measures and deliver the appropriate consequences.
“Either way, this must stop.”
Chairman Bob Levy then jumps in to the thread, writing: “Please have Cynthia (Parker, Superintendent Tim Locklair’s administrative assistant) add to our Monday agenda a closed session on student safety and an open session discussion student safety (sic.) It would be nice if the Chief (MCS Police Chief Rodney Hardy) could be present. Rich (board attorney Rich Schwartz) should probably be on zoom.
“The public needs to know we are taking this matter seriously:
Davis: “Thank you, Mr. Levy.
“Social media is blowing up about this. We need to make a statement as soon as appropriate.”
Levy: “The statement should come from the administration. We need to speak with one voice except to say that the Board will convene Monday at our previously scheduled meeting to discuss our ongoing concern for student safety (and the advantage of smaller, more secure schools…just kidding…sort of)”
Levy has been a proponent the last couple of years of building smaller schools across Moore County, an idea that has generated little traction with the board.
Davis: “Yes, I was referring to admin.”
Board member Pauline Bruno then joins the conversation: “I agree with you all STRONGLY! LOTS OF CONSEQUENCES! We are doing these kids no favor by letting them get away with everything or giving them a slap on the wrist.”
Later in the conversation, Hensley then writes, “Here is part of the problem.
“We send ‘counselors’ when we should be sending severe consequences.
“Going out on a limb, my guess is this wasn’t a straight A student with no background of disciplinary problems who took a break from doing differential equations and decided to stab someone.
“Again, if we would deliver expulsions and other severe consequences, we wouldn’t need counselors.”
Board member Stacey Caldwell then joins the thread: “Counselors are for the witnesses. Please let Dr. L handle it and brief us once it is all done. We don’t know the situation yet, so let’s not jump to conclusions. Dr. L doesn’t need us in his ear right now. (Remember, this is a quorum)”
Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair then adds to the thread: “Some additional information was just sent via email.”
That information has not yet been disclosed publicly, though staff communications with the board — and board members’ communications with each other — are public record with the exception of a few areas dealing with personnel and legal matters.
Hensley then writes: “Stacey: Reading comprehension is fundamental. Please read my above text. It literally said “IF…THEN…’ as in “If we delivered severe consequences to include prison and expulsion for those who commit violent acts, then we wouldn’t need counselors because those acts would stop.
“Of course the ‘then’ was implied, so maybe you missed it.’”
Caldwell then replies: “Thank you Tim for the update.”
It was not immediately known if there was more to the text conversation or what the board ultimately agreed to, outside of public review, for Monday’s work session.
That meeting begins at 9 a.m. with a closed session at the district’s central office on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.
(1) comment
The student who did this should be punished to the full extent of the law no doubt, but I find these messages disturbing. It seems as if they want to establish a clear path for any students who are caught fighting to be tapped in a cycle of server punishment and possibly even get arrested. Almost all data shows negative reinforcement of this type is totally ineffective at reducing violence and will only serve to perpetuate the cycle of punishment and violence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.