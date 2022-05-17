Forrest Leach fell well behind the rest of the field in the Moore County Board of Education at-large race in Tuesday’s primary, leaving the four most active candidates to move on to November.
Of those four candidates, two women running on opposing platforms finished the day neck-and-neck at the top of the voting, according to complete, unofficial returns Tuesday,
Only 100 votes separated Robin Calcutt and Pauline Bruno with all 26 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Bruno was the overall top vote-getter with 26.7 percent of the vote, followed closely by Calcutt with 26.4 percent.
Bruno formerly taught special education in the Northeast before retiring in Pinehurst. She helped lead the local effort against North Carolina’s updated social studies curriculum last year as president of the Moore Republican Women.
Calcutt is a career Moore County Schools teacher and administrator who currently chairs the education department at St. Andrews University. She lives in Southern Pines.
“I’m excited right now. I know we’re very, very close,” Calcutt said as the votes came in on Tuesday night.
“I know I’ve got to send a message of working with our teachers and our parents to make sure our schools are strong and I’ve got to get out in the community so they understand what I represent, and that’s experience. We need to focus on the issues in our schools and not the outside rhetoric.”
Ken Benway came in third in the voting with 23.4 percent of the vote. Benway, a retired Army officer who lives in Whispering Pines, is running in tandem with Bruno.
Calcutt’s running mate, Rollie Sampson, will round out the general election field, having won 18.6 percent of the votes in the primary. Sampson is an Army veteran and has worked as Moore County Schools’ military family liaison for five years.
Leach trailed by a hefty margin, having won less than 5 percent of votes.
This year’s school board elections, which also include a District 3 seat that will be on the November ballot, have the potential to flip the board’s voting dynamics.
Since the 2020 election, high-profile votes on issues like masking, Critical Race Theory and controversial library books have fallen 4-to-3, with the three newest members of the board opposed to the established majority. That four-member majority includes the two current at-large school board members, Libby Carter and Ed Dennison. Neither of them filed for re-election.
Although school board races are nonpartisan, a primary contest is required to trim the field to no more than twice the number of available seats. The school board’s two at-large seats are open to any Moore County resident.
Election day returns pushed Bruno into the lead after Calcutt led in the early voting by 300 votes, and widened the gap between Benway and Sampson.
Shannon Davis and incumbent Pam Thompson will contest the District 3 seat representing northern Moore County in the general election. That race did not move to a primary since only two candidates filed.
