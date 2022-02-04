As the Moore County Board of Education looks toward its budget for the upcoming year, board members are weighing priorities like reducing class sizes for older elementary students against the challenge of simply continuing to fund operations as they are.
In its first budget meeting on Thursday morning, the school board learned that challenge may be more pronounced this year. Moore County Schools is set to use the remaining funds set aside from federal COVID-19 relief. The district has used that money — along with significant withdrawals from its rainy-day fund — to balance its budget for the last two years. The current year alone is being supplemented by $3.7 million.
Much of the district’s funding from what’s formally called the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund has been spent on building improvements and temporary measures like adding teacher assistants in third grade.
But the board has used some of that one-time money just to cover existing staff positions. As the state’s legislature has increased pay rates for public school employees, it’s up to local school districts to fund those same raises for employees that they pay with local funds. Districts also have to come up with increased contributions to state health insurance and pension funds for each employee.
For the last two years, Moore County Schools has used federal pandemic relief to pay for positions — nine teachers, two nurses and two assistant principals — that would otherwise have been pushed out by those increased expenses.
The last two years’ costs will all roll forward into the budget for 2022-2023, along with another projected $2.1 million increase. That increase includes the costs of a new state-set minimum wage for classified staff, pay increases for teachers and other certified staff, and more funding for charter schools to cover projected growth in the number of students from Moore County attending them.
Based on administrators’ estimates of how much state funding Moore County Schools will receive next year, the district could end up making $3.5 million worth of cuts unless the county agrees to increase school funding. That will almost certainly translate to the loss of staff positions, since employee salaries and benefits comprise 85 percent of the district’s budget.
“A common narrative that we’re going to hear this morning … is really the impact of fixed costs and fixed cost increases,” said Tim Locklair, Moore County Schools’ interim superintendent.
“When you’re talking about the impact of fixed costs you’re really talking about taking care of our people, because that’s where our increased fixed costs are.”
That projected shortfall would be even more pronounced if it weren’t for the $2 million still available in banked pandemic relief and unallocated fund balance.
The school board customarily adopts its budget in the spring. The district’s local request then factors into the county’s budget deliberations. The commissioners last agreed to increase Moore County Schools’ operating funds in 2019.
“We have not been given any kind of indication from the commissioners as to what they feel our allotment will be for the school system, so we are shooting in the dark, so to speak, as far as we’re going with what our needs are, basically,” said board Chair Pam Thompson.
“We’re giving them everything we are needing and then it will be up to them to review and to determine what comes back to us.”
‘Daunting’ Figures
Back in November, the General Assembly set a minimum wage for public school employees known as “classified” workers. Retroactive to this past July, those employees — among them bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and teacher assistants — are paid at least $13 an hour.
Complying with that new law added $700,000 to Moore County Schools’ costs for the current school year, months after the school board adopted its budget. Andrew Cox, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance, said the state granted $300,000 in new funding to help Moore County Schools cover its new mandate.
The district is using savings to cover the difference this year and honor that minimum wage for all classified staff, regardless of whether the district uses state or local funding to pay them.
Administrators plan to recommend an additional pay raise for staff who were already paid $13 an hour or more. That would cost the schools another $300,000 for the current year and for the upcoming one.
Moore County Schools had effectively paid that 2.5 percent increase across the board on its own through a new classified salary scale designed to increase pay as employees gain experience and time in their jobs.
“When we moved employees to the classified scale in July, most everybody got well over 2.5 percent,” said Cox. “So we met the minimum requirements of the state budget by moving to the classified scale.”
But the state’s biennial budget pushes that minimum wage even higher for the upcoming fiscal year, to $15 per hour. If that increase is reflected in what the state allocates to the district to pay its classified staff, Moore County Schools is still projecting that it will cost $1.6 million to bring all locally paid staff, including certified employees, to the same level with 2.5 percent raises added on for higher-paid employees.
That increase will almost certainly be included in the school board’s eventual request to the county commissioners this spring. If that additional money isn’t forthcoming, the district will likely have to cut down on its number of employees.
“I’m not sure whether we looked the county commissioners in the eye at the last presentation and said ‘or we’re going to have to cut services,’” said board member Robert Levy.
“Luckily we got all the ESSER funds, and the ESSER funds I think covered up a lot of the shortfall that we’ve seen, but we’re not getting more ESSER funds. I don’t think we’re going to have another pandemic, or at least not another giant amount of money coming down from the administration in Washington.”
Cox also provided cost estimates on “decompressing” that new classified salary scale. With a $13 — soon to be $15 — minimum wage, several pay grades on the lower end of the scale are now at the same rate. That’s counterproductive to the purpose of the scale, which was designed to provide incentive for employees to remain with Moore County Schools long-term.
But shifting pay rates even higher to restore the scale to something like its original design would bring those salary increases to a total of $4.3 million.
“It’s a rather daunting figure,” said Vice-Chair Libby Carter. “I think we would all say we would rather keep it decompressed, but what a huge amount of money without more income from the state to make up the difference.”
Seeking ‘Tangible Results’
Even after contemplating the heftier price tag associated with maintaining Moore County Schools’ existing programs and staffing for another year, school board members on Thursday outlined a few more ambitious priorities.
Chief among them is adding teachers for fourth- and fifth-grade classes. Many schools saw the number of students per class in those grade levels grow to more than 30 starting in 2017, when the district moved more teaching positions to kindergarten through third grade classes in order to comply with new state laws strictly capping class sizes in those grades.
Negotiations over that law prompted the state to introduce funding for art, music and PE teachers, but that wasn’t enough to completely offset the new requirements.
Locklair said that he’ll present two scenarios to the school board before members approve a budget: the needed staff to pare down fourth- and fifth-grade classes to an average of 24 students and to an average of 15 students.
Aiming for 24 students per teacher, which is about where those grade levels were back in 2017, would involve around 26 additional teaching positions at a cost of just under $2 million.
Levy pointed out that the school board used $2 million in ESSER funding at the end of last year to provide employee bonuses. He said that he’d be more likely to support using the same amount of money on measures that could have a more direct effect on academic performance.
“If we go to the county commissioners, and we just say we want to do what we’ve been doing and we’re happy with our current grade-level performance, that’s not what the public wants,” he said. “The public doesn’t mind funding our schools, but they want to see tangible results from those funds. By giving them lower student-teacher ratios, we’re giving them tangible results.”
The rest of the board members present — David Hensley, who serves on the board’s budget subcommittee, did not attend due to a business conflict — agreed with that goal. Carter said that hiring teachers based on a limited funding source like the district’s COVID-19 relief would never have been a solution to crowded classrooms, though.
“We can’t count on adding teachers with one-time funds. So what we really must do is push for additional funds that are on a recurring basis in order to make teacher additions happen,” she said. “That doesn’t happen on a continuation budget, but I definitely feel like it has to be a priority of the board.”
Before adopting its budget, the board will also discuss the potential to convert its Connect Virtual Academy to a standalone school.
While the state is pushing local districts to discontinue remote learning options established during the pandemic, Locklair said that Moore County Schools previously went far enough toward preserving its virtual academy that it may be able to continue.
“Staff right now is doing a full analysis of where we are with our Connect academy, including surveying interest for next year, confirming with DPI the legality,” said Locklair. “We have a school number for it, we’re confirming that that can be activated, and we’re confirming what the cost would be with that. We want to bring a full analysis to the board when we bring a recommendation to you.”
The virtual academy currently enrolls about 500 students in kindergarten through high school. All of those students technically remain enrolled at the physical schools they are zoned to attend.
Setting the Connect academy up as an individual school would also involve added costs for the district. While the state pays the salary for every school principal, Moore County Schools would likely have to hire an additional counselor and administrative assistant to support the virtual school.
At the same time the district will likely exhaust its ESSER funding in the upcoming year, the unallocated funds in its savings account are also near the $2 million bare minimum that the board has set. The district uses that money to pay its bills on time throughout the year while waiting for state and federal payouts.
“Right out of the gate as we head to try to finalize our budget, we’re looking at that red bottom line,” said Thompson. “I want that to sink in a little bit because we just don’t have it. … As we go to the commissioners, we want to make it clear that they understand what we’re up against with our dollars and what we’re trying to accomplish within our school system.”
Locklair is scheduled to propose a budget to the school board on March 7. A public hearing will follow one week later, on March 14.
The school board will consider adopting a budget in April in preparation to make its local funding request to the commissioners later that month.
The N.C. General Assembly passed the "Excellent Pubic Schools Act" as part IX of it's Appropriations Act of 2013. Since 2013 all N.C. public schools receive A-F performance grades under this act. Critics of this grading system state that this bill did not require resources and financial support necessary to improve grades from both state and local sources. It would have been very helpful if the "Excellent Public Schools Act" had also included a grading system with respect to both state and local funding authorities. Parents, it's on you. You must contact Moore County Commissioners and demand that Moore County schools be properly funded. Every 1 cent increase in the property tax rate will provide approximately $1,400,000 of additional County tax revenue to support our schools. A 1 cent increase in the property tax rate will cost the owner of a $200,000 home $20 per year, a $300,000 house $30 per year. Might not an extra $40-$50, or maybe even a little more be a reasonable price to pay to give kids a chance at a better education? Moore County is one of the 20 wealthiest counties in N.C. We should be able to better fund our schools.
John Misiaszek
