Moore County went a long way Tuesday night to likely finishing out what will be the Board of Commissioners.
Jim Von Canon bested two Republican challengers, according to complete but unofficial returns Tuesday for the District 1 seat, while Seven Lakes attorney John Ritter easily won his Republican primary for the District 3 seat.
Neither man faces a Democratic challenger in the November general election. Unless another candidate successfully gets on the ballot as a write-in or unaffiliated candidate, Von Canon and Ritter will be seated in December on the Board of Commissioners.
In the District 1 seat, currently held by the retiring Catherine Graham, Von Canon beat out competitors Angela Vacek and David McLean. As for District Three, Ritter easily topped competitor Charlie Smoak.
Earning roughly 60 percent of the vote, Von Canon beat out McLean, who scored 32 percent of the vote and Angela Vacek, who garnered about 9 percent. Ritter earned nearly 76 percent of the vote, while Smoak scored about 24 percent.
Born and raised in West End, Von Canon currently lives in Lakeview. Recently retired, he has a military background, having served joined the armed forces for the first Gulf War and retired in 2018 as a sergeant major.
“We'll just run as hard in November as I have now in order to help the county,” Von Canon said. “I'm just really looking forward to getting to work and getting out of this politics phase and getting into helping the county phase.”
Von Canon has made Moore County Schools a significant part of his campaign for county commissioner. He believes reform is needed to make the schools stronger and for students to get a better education. He also is passionate about supporting the county’s public safety services and maintaining strong infrastructure.
McLean congratulated Von Canon and expressed his thanks for those who came out to the polls to support him.
“I just really want people to know that I appreciate the ones that voted for me and the ones that supported me,” McLean said. “That really touched me and I really appreciate it.”
Vacek also said she was thankful for the chance to run for office.
“It was an honor to have the opportunity to run as a candidate,” Thanks for coming out, and for supporting me.”
Ritter lives in Seagrove and grew up in the West Moore community. He is a practicing attorney, who works on residential real estate and estate planning cases. This is not Ritter’s first time running for office. He ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2020, finishing fourth out of nine candidates in the Republican primary.
Ritter ran a campaign focused on maintaining principles and conservative leadership. Ritter is also set on balancing the county’s needs to maintain infrastructure and offer good services with a conservative fiscal policy.
“I am humbled by the support that I received tonight,” Ritter said. “I want to work hard to serve the people of Moore County … If nothing else, I want to do something to serve the people. That’s the main thing.”
Smoak said he was happy to have run a good campaign, where mud-slinging was out of the picture. He congratulated Ritter on his victory, who also said he appreciated Smoak running a “good, clean” campaign.
“I can take the comfort of knowing that I lost to a lieutenant governor contender,” Smoak said.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
