When it comes to North Carolina’s new K-12 social studies standards, the Moore County Board of Education is divided between members who would leave implementation to the teachers and others who want to hold off for a year until they personally comb through the new curriculum.
School board members aren’t typically part of the process in determining the substance of what is taught in classrooms. Nonetheless, that will be central to discussion of at least two items on the agenda for Monday’s regular board meeting.
Moore County Schools’ curriculum and instruction staff will soon begin working with social studies teachers to build grade-level curricula and lesson plans based on new state standards aimed at incorporating the experiences of minorities and marginalized groups throughout history.
The State Board of Education approved those new standards by a narrow margin in February, after two years of development. They’ll be introduced in classrooms beginning this fall along with a realignment of social studies courses on the high school level.
Though the state board did not present the standards as being in alignment with Critical Race Theory, their implementation coincides with new national backlash against the long-established legal and academic movement.
Critical Race Theory, which originated in the 1970s, suggests that race is an artificial social construct with no basis in human biology, but that race and racial disrimination are also ingrained in the American justice system and other institutions, such that the causes and outcomes of events throughout history can be explained through the lens of power relations between white Americans and Americans of color.
Critics of the theory hold that it helps to perpetuate divisions between Americans of different races. Some states are now moving to ban it from their public schools.
School board member Robert Levy has proposed a policy that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Moore County Schools.
He also said that he will move on Monday to postpone the implementation of the new state social studies standards based on fears that they are influenced by Critical Race Theory. He said that the standards must be carefully applied in classrooms to avoid casting past injustices in sharper relief than the nation’s progress toward its motto: “E pluribus unum.”
As it stands, individual school districts have no way of legally opting out, even for a year, though Superintendent Bob Grimsey said he would not object to postponing implementation of the standards if the General Assembly passes one of the bills introduced that would allow districts to do so.
Policy Proposal
Levy’s proposed policy on Critical Race Theory failed to find support from the other two members of the board's policy committee when they discussed it last month, so it will be considered independently from other proposed policies on Monday.
As proposed, the policy would prohibit Moore County Schools from adopting or designing a curriculum inspired by Critical Race Theory. It would allow for the theory to be discussed at the “age-appropriate” level if counterbalanced by competing schools of thought.
Ed Dennison and Libby Carter, who also sit on the board’s policy committee, said they’re wary of Critical Race Theory as well. But they deflected debate over the theory itself with assertions that it isn’t currently taught in Moore County Schools.
“To me it makes no sense to have a policy that is a theory that is not included in the state standards and will not be used in Moore County Schools,” Dennison said. “I want to be clear, I’m against the Critical RaceTheory but I don’t think we need a policy on it.”
Carter also pointed out that there are no existing policies on how teachers should handle, or avoid, other politically sensitive topics.
“There’s a difference between indoctrinating our children and teaching our children and allowing them to explore something,” she said. “I think the bigger question might be: why is this a policy issue?”
She also said that adopting such a policy would be a “slippery slope” leading to other policies against basing curriculum on Marxist or socialist economic doctrine.
David Hensley responded with the suggestion that the new social studies standards and Critical Race Theory are a Trojan horse used by political activists with the ultimate goal of propounding socialism within the schools. He then shifted to cannibalism as a “better” example to counter Carter’s argument.
“We’re all against cannibalism, so the question would be, with the slippery slope next thing you know we’re doing a policy against cannibalism,” said Hensley. “Well the fact of the matter is there’s not a serious threat and a serious political movement to start basing our curriculum on cannibalism.”
Pam Thompson, the board’s only Black member, did not offer a clear opinion on Critical Race Theory. But she said that social inequities that have existed throughout history have not been eradicated, and that African-Americans still navigate the educational system and other institutions on unequal footing with their white counterparts.
Thompson said that she would also prefer to leave the content of classroom lessons to Moore County Schools’ teachers.
“All of our wonderful teachers, educators, are professionals and they are experts to the subject matter that they teach,” she said. “They teach the children the curriculum, however they don’t try to instill their individual beliefs to children. That’s left up to the parents. I just don't think that we need to approve this policy as it stands.”
Board members found it hard to extricate discussion of Critical Race Theory from the new social studies standards, though.
Levy said that the standards allow teachers to guide students toward Critical Race Theory and to define “communities” by race or socioeconomic class where he would prefer them to promote the paradigm of a colorblind society.
“It is the people of this category, whether it’s the Caucasians were given these resources, the indigenous people were given these resources, the people of color were given these resources and you can see therefore how race plays a part in the development of what occurs down through history,” Levy said.
“I’m not saying that those aren't valid things that we look at, but the new state standards are based on that. They are based on the idea not that we are one nation, but that we are different communities — and that has brought down many a country.”
Levy also takes issue with discussing community organizing and activism with very young students as the standards direct.
Carter said that teaching the standards at the first grade level is more likely to involve the appropriate way to start debate over a particular item offered in their school’s cafeteria, like juice from North Carolina-grown grapes, than it is to foment political rebellion.
“What you are going to be teaching them is that the proper response to not liking your breakfast serving is not going into the hallway and toppling over the breakfast trays such that no one gets breakfast,” she said. “The proper response to that is possible letters to our senators or representatives who have forced muscadine grape onto the breakfast carts.”
But Levy said that young children should not be learning in school how to question the status quo.
“They’re going to have to learn that muscadine grape juice is on the menu, and we’re not going to be leading a group of first graders into social action protest,” he said.
Curriculum in Development
Later in Monday’s meeting, staff from Moore County School’s curriculum and instruction department spent about an hour briefing the board on some of the major changes involved in the new standards and how teachers will move toward putting them into practice.
Grimesey told board members that he didn’t expect them to reach a consensus on the standards themselves this month.
“It’s safe to accept that reasonable people can have different perceptions when we’re done with this, and if we do it would be helpful for the staff to know what the board’s position is on the plan of work, because there's a lot of work that needs to be done in the coming months,” he said.
Donna Gephart, Moore County Schools’ director for curriculum and instruction, said that the state’s new social studies standards prompt discussion of various perspectives throughout history. But at the end of the day those standards offer “overarching, broad” themes and the content that’s taught within them, including primary documents and secondary texts used in classes, will all be determined locally.
“Standards are intended to be just standards and objectives which all school districts will write their curriculum with,” said Gephart. “We will work with our teachers this summer and we will write curriculum units that will help us operationalize these standards, which are just a framework.”
Instruction in social studies at all grade levels is structured to expose students to civics and government, behavioral science, history, geography and economics. The new standards will add emphasis on inquiry starting in kindergarten to develop students’ critical thinking skills.
Diane Fey, the district’s specialist for advanced studies and social studies, said that information that’s easily memorized — names, dates, places and facts — will be the basis for a broader understanding of historical events and why they happened.
“We really want to highlight big concepts, things that are timeless and broad ideas, for example things like systems or community, citizenship, conflict, change,” said Fey.
Which historic figures and events are tied to specific concepts at the appropriate grade level, and how they’re treated in lessons, will be clearer at the end of the summer.
“There's still a lot of work there for our teachers to do over the summer. They still have to unpack which historic events, which global issues, but including some specificity of groups to make sure we’re going in and being intentional as we develop our curriculum, that we’re being mindful to include diverse perspectives and narratives,” Fey said.
“That also helps our students, because then they can see themselves reflected in that curriculum and in that instruction in the classroom.”
‘Trust our teachers’
The new social studies standards frequently direct that students should be able to discuss history in terms of “communities.”
The as-yet unclear definition of that word sits at the core of some board members’ discomfort with implementing the new standards.
“It just goes to validate the fact that the standard doesn’t mandate the definition of ‘community,’ no matter what scholar might have sought to influence the process,” Grimesey said. “The standard still affords that flexibility to the people who develop that curriculum at the local level, which would be our teachers.”
He also promised “the most transparent curriculum development process in which we’ve engaged,” with regular updates to the board and information shared online for parents.
“I just think we need to trust our teachers to make age-appropriate content,” said board member Stacey Caldwell. “They’re not going to be deceiving and go out on a limb and say ‘Oh this year is up in the air, so I’m going to teach critical race theory.’”
On Monday the board will take a vote not on the standards themselves, but on whether they support the plan for teachers and district-level curriculum facilitators to begin revising their curriculum to align with them.
“The standard says communities but we don't know the definition of communities, so how can we approve standards when we don’t know the definition of the words that we’re approving?” Levy said.
Carter said that the new curriculum need not be subject to board approval before it’s implemented. District-level professional development on the new curriculum will begin at around the same time the new school year does.
“I agree with Stacey, this is where we trust our teachers to make those right decisions for our children. They’ve been doing it for years,” she said. “We can’t micromanage every single question that comes into a school’s curriculum. You’re talking about an unthinkable task.”
Hensley said that he sees an “ideological slant” to the state’s new social studies standards. But this week he was willing to wait and see how Moore County Schools staff develop a new curriculum within the discretion afforded to them.
“I believe it’s incumbent upon us not to micromanage, but to give guidance,” he said. “We need to make sure that curriculum to the greatest extent possible reflects the thoughts and values of Moore County and its citizens, and the judgment of the teachers.”
The Moore County Board of Education regular meeting will be held Monday at the historic courthouse in Carthage. The open session starts at 6:30 p.m.
