Hiring notices are out in the search for a new Moore County Schools superintendent, but it may be a while longer before school board members agree on what they’re looking for in the district’s next leader.
Last week the school board reviewed the application materials to be used in its superintendent search, along with surveys to gather community and school staff input. The board previously agreed to hire the N.C. School Boards Association to handle advertising and act as a liaison between candidates and the school board throughout the process.
The NCSBA will spend the next eight weeks collecting applications. In the meantime, Moore County Schools has posted a survey for students, parents and residents to gauge prominent areas of concern for schools in the future and to get an idea of what characteristics they’d like to see in the new superintendent.
The survey asks participants to rate the level of importance they ascribe to characteristics from “people skills” and past success in the classroom or principal’s office to ideas about closing achievement gaps and dropout prevention, and understanding of school finance. The survey also asks participants to identify whether they’re affiliated with the district, hold elected office or serve in the military.
Superintendent Bob Grimesey will retire effective Jan. 31 after more than seven years. Tim Locklair, Moore County Schools’ chief officer for academics and student support services, will succeed him as interim superintendent until Aug. 1. He was sworn in on Jan. 14.
Jim O’Rourke, NCSBA assistant legal counsel for superintendent searches, told the board last week to expect anywhere from 20 to 40 applications by the March 7 deadline. He told the board previously that there may be many current and prospective superintendents, who remained in place during the first 18 months of the pandemic, looking for new positions this year.
“It’s a big range, it’ll just depend on who’s out there looking. We haven’t seen a whole lot of movement this last year and a half,” said O’Rourke. “It was pretty quiet in 2021, but things are starting to pick up and we’re starting to see more vacancies this year.”
The NCSBA anticipates forwarding all applications to the school board in the second week of March. The board will then meet behind closed doors to review applications, decide which candidates to interview, and conduct interviews to narrow down a field of finalists. The NCSBA is also responsible for reference, legal and financial background checks of the finalists.
The school board is due to select a new superintendent, iron out a contract and announce the hire by May 31 for a July 1 start.
Along with nationwide advertising with the American Association of School Administrators, the job will also be advertised online through the National School Boards Association and various state-level professional organizations for school administrators in the Southeast.
In their discussions last week, board members were prepared to contest a boilerplate list of attributes included in the advertising materials that O’Rourke presented. That list presented success in things like “visionary educational leadership,” “communication and team-building,” and “goal-setting and monitoring student achievement” as prerequisites for a successful candidate.
Board members David Hensley and Robert Levy took issue with one bullet point in particular:
“understanding equity factors and the influence of equity on educational outcomes.”
“I think we, as a board, need to take a look at these attributes that we want, and I don't know the process to do that, but then we need to report back to Mr. O‘Rourke what we want and what we don’t want for the attributes of an incoming superintendent,” Hensley said.
The board agreed to eliminate the list entirely from its advertising. The vacancy announcement published includes a brief overview of Moore County Schools’ size and scope, and the character of the community.
It also states that in addition to meeting the state’s minimum requirements to serve as a superintendent, the board prefers that candidates have experience working in a school district central office or as a building principal, and have either earned or be working toward a doctoral degree.
But the legal definition of superintendent’s qualifications is mostly qualitative.
State law says only that superintendents should have previously served as a North Carolina public school principal or have “other leadership, management and administrative experience.”
The N.C. State Board of Education policies set a minimum requirement of either a bachelor's degree and five years of experience “considered relevant” by the local board of education, or a previous North Carolina principal’s and superintendent’s license.
The Moore County Board of Education’s current board policy on the superintendent’s qualifications include at least three years’ experience working in schools in the last decade and an “earned doctorate or equivalent.” The board’s eventual choice will have to be approved by the State Board of Education.
Most board members agreed to keep the hiring notice more or less vague, instead of signaling more specifically what they’d like to see in candidates, to attract a wider selection of applicants.
“I don't think the list is absolutely necessary, because as we go along there will be other things that we deem more important as we talk with candidates,” said Vice-Chair Libby Carter. “If a person thinks they’re qualified to be a school superintendent and is interested in applying, I would hope these kinds of things just all fall into their understanding of what is required.”
“Let’s get the broadest possible group of people out here without preconceived notions, because it may very well be that an ‘Attribute A’ that I really don’t love is totally overwhelmed by an ‘Attribute B’ which I do like, and I may decide in my own mind to compromise, and we may all decide to do that,” Levy added.
O’Rourke suggested that the board revisit its priorities in evaluating potential hires a bit further down the road, with the help of results from those community and staff surveys.
Board Chair Pam Thompson agreed, and suggested that the board not consider those “bullet points” as competing attributes.
“I would think that any superintendent that we get is definitely going to be focused on curriculum and instruction. I mean, that’s a given,” she said.
“But having someone who understands our goals of student academic achievement as well as equity factors, I don’t think either one of those are more important than the other. I think we can have a list of the top five or six, where all of the items are equally important.”
To take the district’s survey on school superintendent characteristics, navigate your browser to https://bit.ly/3AazgDz. It will be open until Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.