Schools’ ability to counteract an armed attacker remains in the forefront of the national conversation after a single shooter killed 21 students and teachers at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school this spring.
In light of that and other incidents of school violence around the country over the last decade, Moore County Schools is reconsidering its current strategy of focusing primarily on high schools when it comes to staffing school resource officers.
The district has an almost unique latitude in doing so. It’s one of two public school districts in North Carolina with authority over its own police force.
Most of the time, Pinecrest and Union Pines high schools each have two officers on campus. That reflects the 4,000 or so students who attend those two schools. But at the same time, the district’s 11 K-5 schools rarely have an officer onsite. Highfalls and Westmoore K-8 schools share an officer.
Moore County Schools is now considering expanding its police force to rectify that imbalance. The county, which would likely end up funding most of any such expansion, has expressed interest in the idea.
“Our county commissioners — and we very much appreciate this request — asked us to bring them a plan of what it would take to expand our school police force to have an officer in each of our schools,” said Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair.
This past week, the school board heard a preliminary proposal that would involve effectively doubling the district’s current police force.
That could cost up to $1 million annually, mostly in salaries for an additional 13 officers, after an initial $1.4 million outlay to hire, outfit, equip and buy patrol cars for them.
Adding 13 more officers for a total of 27 would allow for every elementary and middle school in the district to have a resource officer on campus full-time. A third would be added at Pinecrest, along with a captain who would travel around the district.
“The No.1 variable, at least as it relates to a school shooting or violence on a school campus, in terms of ending that as quickly as possible, is the response of law enforcement,” said Seth Powers, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for academics and student support services.
“Specifically, in a school you’re talking about school resource officers or school police officers being there, available on campus in order to respond and go to the threat quickly.”
Moore County Schools Police now designates funding for 14 personnel, and is currently hiring for two of those positions. If the department gets the go-ahead to add more positions, administrators hope that it will come with funding to increase pay and relax entry requirements to help with recruitment.
In addition to about $800,000 to hire 13 new officers, the proposed police expansion includes an additional $62,000 per year across the current 14 officers to raise their pay to a level consistent with the pay scale used by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. The district projects another $100,000 or so in annual training, equipment, fuel and ammunition costs associated with the proposal.
The proposed increases would raise monthly pay for Moore County Schools’ existing police personnel by an average of 9 percent. The district receives some funding — about $130,000 in recent years — from grants through the state education department’s Center for Safer Schools. Powers said that the district has increased its request to cover salaries for six officers.
Board Chair Pam Thompson asked if every officer, especially on campuses with multiple officers or that are located close to a municipal police department, should be provided with a patrol car.
Hardy responded that officers’ scope of duties expands beyond the school campuses. The department also has jurisdiction over the roads leading to their schools, where they manage traffic at the beginning and end of the school day. Officers are also called on to accompany school social workers and counselors to check on students after long unexplained absences from school.
He also said that vehicles can create a visual deterrent.
“One level of security is what somebody observes when they enter that campus, whether it’s driving into the parking lot or walking into the school,” he said. “Seeing a marked police car sitting in front of that school lets them know that at least somebody is close by that would be able to intervene in the instance of somebody doing ill will towards a staff member or students.”
Separate from the proposed expansion, administrators are asking the school board to consider changing its own policies to waive the requirement for new hires to have three years of law enforcement experience.
Board member David Hensley, a Marine veteran, said that he would agree for three years of military experience to substitute for law enforcement background. Though he’s overall a proponent of returning responsibility for school resource officers to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Hensley suggested that the district actively seek to hire new veterans from Fort Bragg.
“I think that you will find plenty of young men and women … who want to stay in the area who would be more than happy to become an SRO with Moore County Schools because being an SRO has a lot of things going for it,” he said.
Administrators plan to confer with the county this month for feedback on the proposal before asking the school board to endorse it at its October work session.
