SARA CORCE/The Pilot Clyde Maness picks a bass with a group of musicians on the porch of the Bryant House during Clenny Creek Day on Saturday, April 18, 2015 in Carthage. The Bryant House is a 1820s era furnished home located next to the 1760's McLendon Cabin, which is the oldest dwelling on its original site in Moore County.
SARA CORCE/The Pilot Clyde Maness picks a bass with a group of musicians on the porch of the Bryant House during Clenny Creek Day on Saturday, April 18, 2015 in Carthage. The Bryant House is a 1820s era furnished home located next to the 1760's McLendon Cabin, which is the oldest dwelling on its original site in Moore County.
SARA CORCE
Clyde Maness works the sound board. (Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)
Clyde Maness, left, joins fellow musicians for an impromptu performance outside the barn. (Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)
Moore County icon and bluegrass patriarch, Clyde Maness has died.
For decades, every Tuesday evening, dozens of musicians gather at Maness Pottery and Music Barn in Carthage for a community jam session. Guests arrived shortly after 6 p.m. and begin fanning out to different sections of the venue. A cacophony of plucked banjo strings and whining fiddles soon filled the air.
Only acoustic instruments were allowed at the weekly sessions, which Maness started organizing for friends at his home in 1975. Anyone was invited to perform or spectate.
In addition to live music, visitors were always welcome to a potluck supper with all the fixin's.
Maness said he made living selling the handmade pots and vases displayed on shelves inside the barn, but many would say he made his living making folks laugh and celebrate the joy of bluegrass music. He refused to charge admission for the musical get-togethers, but attendees were encouraged to make a donation at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.