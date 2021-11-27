Dunrovin Country Store is asking for the community’s assistance in locating one of their umbrella cockatoo birds. The missing bird named Oliver escaped his enclosure during a botched theft, the business shared in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.
“Someone came during the night and cut a rectangular hole in his enclosure to take him, but he escaped instead. He has been seen several times and then gets scared away.”
Dunrovin operates a gift store and a tropical bird sanctuary, including a number of rescued birds, from its location on U.S. 1 in Vass.
Oliver will not survive long on his own between predators and lack of food. In addition, a Senegal parrot was also stolen from the business’s reptile house sometime overnight. The bird was born without eyes and has lived his entire life in the safety of his enclosure. Duroving reports the parrot has special needs and that it is unlikely the person who took him can provide that level of experienced care.
The enclosure for Harley, a Harlequin macaw, was also broken into but the bird was unharmed.
“The perpetrators were not able to get a hold of him as he is not friendly to people he does not know and trust, fortunately.”
If you have seen the missing cockatoo or parrot, or know anything about the incident, Durovin asks for your call at (910) 638-4078, email dunrovincountrystore@gmail.com, or message them on Facebook. All information will be confidential.
