Early planning is underway to determine potential locations in Carthage where a permanent display housing replicas of America’s founding documents could be constructed.
On Tuesday, County Board Chairman Frank Quis reiterated the importance that the Charters of Freedom project proceed as a bipartisan effort.
“We encourage everyone who is interested to get involved during the appropriate phase of the project to help complete this display, which the County will maintain as a legacy of our freedom for all to enjoy,” Quis said, reading from a short prepared statement.
The concept was initially presented to the Board of County Commissioners in April by a representative of Foundation Forward, Inc., a Burke County-based educational nonprofit founded by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson. The organization’s goal is to install permanent replicas of the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution and Bill of Rights in all 100 North Carolina counties and, eventually, all 3,142 jurisdictions across the country.
Each Charters of Freedom setting is installed on publicly owned land while the actual project costs are funded entirely through private donations. In May, county leaders unanimously approved the donation of county-owned land -- or more accurately, the use of the future site -- for the project.
Quis said several citizens, including veterans, have already stepped up to offer their support, leadership and fundraising capabilities, “for which we are grateful.” The project also has the support of several prominent Republicans stakeholders, including Pauline Bruno, president of Moore Republican Women, who was instrumental in kicking off the proposed local project.
County staff have been in touch with community contacts as part of their research into potential locations for a permanent display in Carthage, which is Moore County’s government seat.
“We continue to consider the most appropriate location for the Charters of Freedom with input from various stakeholders. Our next step in this project will be the signing of a letter of intent from Foundation Forward. Once received and reviewed, we will assemble a steering committee to move the process along.”
“As stated by Foundation Forward, this is a nonpartisan effort,” said Quis.
Typically each semi-circular Charters of Freedom setting also includes permanent pavers for citizens to honor family members, military or first responders, or business sponsors. In addition, a donors’ plaque would be placed prominently at the Charters of Freedom setting, and a time capsule is also sealed at each project site to be opened on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, 2087, which is the 300th anniversary of the Constitution.
In other discussion on Tuesday, June 15, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
Heard a request from Vass resident John Misiaszek for elected leaders and county officials to show strong and public support for vaccination efforts against COVID-19. He said current data indicates less than 50 percent of eligible citizens have been vaccinated, “The fact remains that Moore County residents have not done their part.”
Approved a $41 million contract with New Atlantic Contracting, Inc. for construction services at the Court Facilities project.
Approved a one-year general management contract with Moore County Airport Authority.
Reappointed Jimmie Ann Lassiter to the Jury Commission.
Reappointed Joe Garrison as chair of Moore County Planning Board for fiscal year 2022.
Appointed Caroline Brigmon to the Workforce Development Board.
Appointed Vice Chair Louis Gregory as the county’s voting delegate to the NCACC annual conference.
