About 800 bikes have been collected for Project Santa, a bike giveaway started by Earl Wright 27 years ago to provide kids with a free bike on Christmas morning.
A merry Christmas? Not quite yet.
About 800 bikes have been collected for Project Santa, a bike giveaway started by Earl Wright 27 years ago to provide kids with a free bike on Christmas morning.
A merry Christmas? Not quite yet.
“We need more bikes,” Wright said on Monday afternoon.
The Southern Pines resident hoped to have 1,200 bikes by this time — a week away from the big event — because the goal was to give away 1,400 bikes on Christmas day.
He plans to pick up around 50 new bikes soon with the monetary donations they’ve received. Wright said they really need more trikes for toddlers and 20-inch bikes, which are good for children between five and eight years old.
Project Santa participated in many Christmas parades this year with their new float, featuring many wheeled-toys for children, including princess carriages and trucks. Wright was there in his iconic red suit, handing out candy.
He gave a shout out to John O’Malley, who owns the warehouse Project Santa has used to store bikes for the past five years. O’Malley also donates warehouse space for Toys for Tots collections.
“He’s been a blessing to us,” Wright said. “Without him, we’d have nowhere to put them.”
Project Santa will happen rain or shine, and Wright said to make sure all of the kids are dressed warmly because it will be cold. He doesn’t want any kids or volunteers getting sick.
For the event, all children must be accompanied by an adult — over 18 years old — and bikes are limited to one per child and four per family.
The event will occur on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 250 Turner St. in Aberdeen. It runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will also feature free breakfast from Wildfire Woodfired Pizza, Sisters II Ice Cream and Sly Fox.
They are still accepting bicycle and money donations until Thursday. They ask for used bike donations to be operable or in decent condition with minor repairs. Contact Wright at (910) 639-9506 or Sharon Thompson at (910) 639-4048 for more details on bike donations.
Money donations can be made at Woodforest National Bank located inside the Walmart Supercenter in Aberdeen. Checks should be payable to Project Santa. Other information can be found at https://projectsantaofthesandhills.org/ or on their Facebook page.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.