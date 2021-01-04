When Joe Caliri and his parents Ann and John Caliri learned in mid-December that long-running Project Santa had canceled its New Year’s Day bike giveaway in Robbins, Joe predicted the disappointment:
“I live in this community so I know about the people here who need bikes… like, I’ve been riding most of my life.”
That would be 11 years.
Joe knew the story of how Project Santa’s Earl Wright began collecting, repairing and distributing bikes in 1995. Joe had been a tinkerer since toddlerhood, becoming a mechanical whiz who also helped his dad with the livestock and other chores at the family farm in Robbins. Working in the barn on a donated mechanic’s stand, Joe had already assembled a bike from salvaged parts. His plan was to contribute bikes donated by family, friends and strangers to Wright’s effort.
“Some of them needed a lot of work,” Joe grimaces. After the cancellation, “we decided to do our own (giveaway)."
But even with parents and siblings pitching in, what could they accomplish in less than two weeks?
They got the word out via the Robbins Facebook page and notices posted around town. John, a Marine veteran, contacted buddies near and throughout the country. They contributed bikes, each marked with the benefactor’s name and military information. The Robbins Police Department donated several new bikes.
At 9:30 a.m. on rainy, cold New Year’s morning 34 shiny-new or reconditioned bikes lined up in the parking lot adjoining Carolina Fried Chicken. Trucks and cars filled with families formed another line. Ann Caliri, who homeschools Joe, her youngest, completed paperwork with each parent. Single mother Jessica Gwin registered her three, ages seven, nine and 10. “I have been diagnosed with leukemia so Santa couldn’t bring them bikes,” she said, holding back tears.
Lance Strickland just wanted a bike, any bike, to take home for his children. “The size doesn’t matter. We didn’t have enough money for Christmas.”
Selection moved quickly, with Joe making last-minute adjustments. However, it soon became clear that children would outnumber the bikes. In minutes, all were gone.
Ann Caliri: “I’m ready to go home and collapse.”
“This is our family, with an 11-year-old who said ‘I want to do this.’ I’m very proud,’” says John Caliri.
Same time next year?
John Caliri shakes his head: “I don’t think we’ll have a choice.”
Reporter Laura Douglass contributed to this story. Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
