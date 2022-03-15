Organizers of the Downtown Aberdeen Dog Fair expect this year’s event to fetch a big crowd.
Maria Carpenter, permit technician for the town, said the fourth annual fair is projected to bring more than 1,000 dog lovers to downtown Aberdeen. She said about 80 vendors will be peddling pooch-friendly products and services during the event — twice as many as last year.
As part of its work session on Monday, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners voted to close portions of two downtown roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 for the fair. Traffic will be diverted from Sycamore Street between Knight and South streets, and from Main Street between Garrett and North Poplar streets.
“(The organizers) have been in contact with local businesses that will be affected by the road closures and everyone was very positive,” Carpenter told the commissioners. “Staff is working with the police department and public works to make sure we have everything in place on logistics for the road closures.”
Carpenter said the closures will give the fair a “significantly larger” footprint than it had last year, when only Sycamore Street was closed.
In addition to browsing wares from vendors that cater to canines, fair-goers can buy tickets for a raffle benefiting local animal shelters and rescue organizations. The event will also feature food, alcohol and live music from Dead City Symphony.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own dogs if “they are good with other dogs and humans,” according to the fair’s Facebook page. All dogs must be kept on leashes during the celebration.
