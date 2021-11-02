IMG-8471.jpeg

Bill Wetmore holds up his signed basketball from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski at The Village Chapel's Care Cottage Thursday. Wetmore's gift was presented at a luncheon with many who were a part of his community bible study class.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Sitting around a table sharing stories of religion and old war tales over finger foods and cake, members of the community bible study that Bill Wetmore once taught hung on to every word the 100-year-old Pinehurst resident said.

“He is a really learned individual,” one man says.

“I listen up hard to this man when he speaks,” another says when asked if he can hear what is being discussed at the table.

Thursday a group of nearly 20 retirees who took lessons in faith from Wetmore gathered to surprise their longtime teacher with a luncheon at The Village Chapel’s Care Cottage in the Village of Pinehurst. Wetmore has left an impact on the village since retiring here from a career in higher education and the National Science Foundation, he led efforts to revitalize the Village Green by bringing back Alive After 5, having a plaque of commemoration installed at George C. Marshall Park and the American Flag pole being erected in the middle of the Carolina Vista traffic circle.

“He’s been a civic leader ever since he’s come to town,“ said Charles Clack. “His life is unbelievable.”

As a sign of gratitude, the ones who were a part of Wetmore’s bible study presented a personally signed basketball from Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to Wetmore, who also happens to be the oldest living Duke basketball alumnus.

A part of the 1940-1941 Duke team under coach Eddie Cameron, Wetmore helped the Blue Devils win their second Southern Conference tournament championship 80 years ago.

To him, the signed basketball was a memento from the time spent with good friends.

“You don’t put those things into words. Those are emotions that make your life more blessed,” Wetmore said. “You remember that forever. You’re not going to think about pictures or what not; You’re going to think about how wonderful that day was. That basketball is a symbol of the wonder.”

IMG-8475.jpeg

Members of the community bible study that Bill Wetmore taught spent time with the 100-year-old, who also is the oldest living Duke basketball alumnus.

For those that have sat and grew in their faith listening to Wetmore in person, or possibly through reading one of his 10 published books on faith, it was their way of showing appreciation to a man whose impact has touched more lives than they realize.

Before coming to Pinehurst, Wetmore graduated from Duke University with his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, received his masters from Lehigh University before going on to teach there and at UCLA. He then went on to become a divisional director at the National Science Foundation before returning to higher education to serve as the dean of the college of engineering at West Virginia University.

“Then he ran into all of us,” Rich Cowell said. “When you say your prayers in the morning and you say you are thankful for people that come into your life, William Hall Wetmore, I am a better person because of you. I think everybody else here could also say that.”

