A conceptual plan to bring a multi-level mixed use project to downtown Southern Pines will go before the town Planning Board this coming week.
The New York Place mixed-use development draws its name from its location at the corner of West New York Avenue and South Bennett Street, about a block off the main downtown. It would include condominiums, a mix of office and shops, an interior green space and underground parking — a shift from the current overgrown lot.
Similar projects were discussed at this location in the last five years. While past Town Councils generally supported the plans, the applications never progressed far enough for an official vote.
The new project would include about 49,000 square feet of homes, offices and retail. The design now shows two buildings, each four stories high and a maximum height of 50 feet. This construction would deviate from the town ordinances, which cap building heights at 45 feet.
The application justifies the height in relation to nearby buildings, like the Southern Pines Growler building across the street from this site. The application notes that a three-story version was considered, but “found unviable since it would come at the expense of the green interior open space” and “economically infeasible.”
Building A, facing Bennett, would include about 9,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, with 21 residential units above it. Building B would hold 18 residential units.
“Conceptually, it provides needed space to live, work and play … in the downtown area,” according to the plan.
A proposed green space between the buildings would enhance the site and reduce impervious surfaces.
Parking on-site would total 64 spots, with 61 in an underground garage. The plan also calls to create 23 street parking spaces on West New York Avenue and South Bennett Street. Elevators would serve both buildings, connecting the underground parking to the retail and condos above.
The site is currently zoned as part of the central business district, which allows the proposed use, and it has necessary public utilities and services available.
The applicant met with adjacent property owners to gather feedback before submitting the design. The owners provided several suggestions, including reducing the number of floors and residential units and eliminating parking on South Bennett. They also suggested conducting a wildlife inventory and shifting the open space from between the buildings to the west boundary.
The planning board will meet on March 23, starting at 6 p.m. in the E.S. Douglass Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
