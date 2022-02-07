Dr. Benjamin S. Carson Sr., former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will give a lecture at Sandhills Community College on March 18.
Carson is the first speaker of the 2022 Governor Holshouser Speaker Series; former Governor Jim Martin spoke as part of the series last September.
Despite the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the event next month is scheduled to take place in person. It is open to the general public and individual tickets will go for $75 a piece.
Anyone who donates $250 to the lecture series will receive two tickets to Carson’s lecture and pre-lecture reception, as well as “first dibs” to any future events, according to the series’ organizer, Walter Bull.
The lecture will take place at 7:00 pm March 18 in the Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center; founding donors will have the chance to attend a reception with Dr. Carson and his wife Candy on the same day at 5:30 pm in the performing arts center.
To purchase tickets and find out more, visit https://www.jehlectures.com.
A Great American. Had dinner with him and his charming wife during the 2016 campaign. Runs circles around most race-baiting Democrats. A brain surgeon, he said that once he cuts open a skull, we all look alike. He’s more proof that the level of melanoma in one’s skin has no bearing on his potential - in America.
