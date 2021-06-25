Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a new organization that makes beds for children in need, has made its way to Moore County.
Local resident Tom Bourne got wind of his long-time friends’ involvement with their own chapter in Rochester, New York and was inspired. After checking out a branch of SHP in Fuquay-Varina, Bourne traveled to the organization’s headquarters in Idaho to be trained to run a chapter in the Sandhills.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit founded by Luke and Heidi Mickelson in 2012, has spread to over 250 chapters nationwide. Projects are funded by sponsorships from big-name companies, like Lowe’s Hardware and Ashley Furniture, local businesses, organizations and individuals.
After discovering a large need for beds in underserved communities, SHP designed an assembly-line style construction process, in which volunteers are trained to handle drilling, sanding, staining, branding and more. The result is hand-crafted, bed-bug resistant twin bunks or single beds, primarily made for children. With each of these beds, the organization also provides brand new bedding, including mattresses.
“We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs,” says the organization’s national website.
Bed builds are primarily hosted by groups that volunteer together, such as public safety or works departments, religious groups, other nonprofits, etc. At other times, it is just a gathering of individuals who want to help. Either way, the build is led by a team of core volunteers and lasts several hours.
The Moore County chapter, called SHP NC, Sandhills, is led by a team that includes several couples who joined forces with Bourne and his wife Yvonne: Bill and Pam Zell; Troy and Kim Mathews; and Shannon and Jonathan Johnson. They had their first build at Grace Church in Southern Pines last weekend, which happened to line up with SHP’s national “Bunks Across America” event. Over 140 chapters took up building projects on the same day. For NC Sandhills, the build was just a kickstarter, and the group will resume in September to continue the program.
Though they are not yet accepting requests, SHP NC Sandhills will eventually allow people to apply for beds through the national website. Bourne is hopeful about what Moore County will be able to accomplish with this framework.
“People in the area are community-minded, and want to be involved,” he said.
The group is asking for a few things from willing donors: sponsorships, new bedding and eventually a storage space for tools and supplies. “My garage is getting full,” said Bourne. “But that’s how it starts.”
Mattresses, blankets, pillows, sheets, and building supplies are all welcome.
To speak with Tom Bourne about sponsorships, volunteering or donations, write to tom.bourne@shpbeds.org. The NC Sandhills chapter is listed on the national website, at https://www.shpbeds.org/chapters and has a new Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SHPSandhills.
