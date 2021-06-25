Tom Bourne

Tom Bourne of Sleep in Heavenly Peace NC Sandhills Chapter. Mary Moore/The Pilot

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a new organization that makes beds for children in need, has made its way to Moore County.

Local resident Tom Bourne got wind of his long-time friends’ involvement with their own chapter in Rochester, New York and was inspired. After checking out a branch of SHP in Fuquay-Varina, Bourne traveled to the organization’s headquarters in Idaho to be trained to run a chapter in the Sandhills.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit founded by Luke and Heidi Mickelson in 2012, has spread to over 250 chapters nationwide. Projects are funded by sponsorships from big-name companies, like Lowe’s Hardware and Ashley Furniture, local businesses, organizations and individuals.

After discovering a large need for beds in underserved communities, SHP designed an assembly-line style construction process, in which volunteers are trained to handle drilling, sanding, staining, branding and more. The result is hand-crafted, bed-bug resistant twin bunks or single beds, primarily made for children. With each of these beds, the organization also provides brand new bedding, including mattresses.

“We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs,” says the organization’s national website.

Bed builds are primarily hosted by groups that volunteer together, such as public safety or works departments, religious groups, other nonprofits, etc. At other times, it is just a gathering of individuals who want to help. Either way, the build is led by a team of core volunteers and lasts several hours.

The Moore County chapter, called SHP NC, Sandhills, is led by a team that includes several couples who joined forces with Bourne and his wife Yvonne: Bill and Pam Zell; Troy and Kim Mathews; and Shannon and Jonathan Johnson. They had their first build at Grace Church in Southern Pines last weekend, which happened to line up with SHP’s national “Bunks Across America” event. Over 140 chapters took up building projects on the same day. For NC Sandhills, the build was just a kickstarter, and the group will resume in September to continue the program.

Though they are not yet accepting requests, SHP NC Sandhills will eventually allow people to apply for beds through the national website. Bourne is hopeful about what Moore County will be able to accomplish with this framework.

“People in the area are community-minded, and want to be involved,” he said.

The group is asking for a few things from willing donors: sponsorships, new bedding and eventually a storage space for tools and supplies. “My garage is getting full,” said Bourne. “But that’s how it starts.”

Mattresses, blankets, pillows, sheets, and building supplies are all welcome.

To speak with Tom Bourne about sponsorships, volunteering or donations, write to tom.bourne@shpbeds.org. The NC Sandhills chapter is listed on the national website, at https://www.shpbeds.org/chapters and has a new Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SHPSandhills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days