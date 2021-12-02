BBB Spark Awards
The BBB Spark Award presented by Matthews Motors is bestowed upon business leaders age 35 and younger or new entrepreneurs of any age operating for less than three years who demonstrate character, culture, and community. Applicants must reside or work in BBB's 33-county service area.
All 2022 BBB Spark Award Class members will receive free admission to the 2022 Better Business Summit in addition to publicity and promotion by the BBB across the 33-county service area, which includes Moore County. The 2022 BBB Spark Award winner will also receive a $2,000 cash prize.
The BBB Jr. Spark Award, presented by Bagwell & Bagwell Insurance, recognizes current high school and college students who display entrepreneurship. Either a business operated by a student or a business model developed for future execution will qualify. Like the BBB Spark Award, candidates must demonstrate character, culture, and community.
All 2022 BBB Spark Jr. Award Class members will receive publicity across the 33-county service area, including a news release spotlighting the 2020 BBB Spark Award Class and ultimate winner. The 2022 BBB Spark Jr. Award winner will also receive a $500 cash prize.
Applications for the first BBB Spark Award and BBB Jr. Spark Award will close January 31, 2022. Learn more at https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-eastern-north-carolina.
