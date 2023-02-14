In a timed event like marathon running, the grueling schedule for seven marathons in seven days, oddly enough, caused Pinehurst residents Linda and Eric Carrier to lose track of time quickly earlier this month.
Linda took part in her third World Marathon Challenge, which takes athletes to seven continents in seven days for those seven races. Eric was the support system for his wife, joining along for the entire gauntlet for the first time.
“You quickly lost track of what day or what time it was. You had no concept of a calendar,” Eric said. “You just knew that as soon as the last person finished, you’re getting on a plane and going to the next one.
“When the plane lands, you’re getting out and getting on the start line and off goes the next race. You don’t really think about what time of day it is.”
“Or what day it is,” Linda adds.
From the outside, the event seems like a race against the clock for some of the world’s most dedicated distance runners on a variety of terrains. But for the competitors, it’s all about making the finish line every day, and ending with the final race in Miami after a long week.
“We all know how tough it is. Everybody’s got their own demons. As soon as you watch someone on the plane that’s asking the doctor for a wrap on their knee, or ice for their ankle, or pain medicine for whatever, you start keeping an eye out on them and making sure they’re OK,” Linda said. “We wanted them to finish because you don’t want people to not succeed.”
After running the 2019 and 2020 World Marathon Challenges, Linda never saw herself running three times. After completing this year’s challenge, she became the first female competitor to do so, running from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 alongside the first male competitor to also run three World Marathon Challenges.
“I did it the first time in 2019 and thought it would be my one and only. It’s expensive and grueling on the body,” she said. “For most people, it’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing.”
Linda Carrier runs the races for more than just herself. Living with Type 1 diabetes for the last 45-plus years, she hopes that her running feats can shine a light to possibilities that many who have the similar diagnosis.
Helping her to cover the costs for the event, Carrier ran this year’s race with the backing of sponsors Medtronic and Maxon, two companies that construct parts for the insulin pump that she wears daily.
“I thought I could get more visibility out in the community about what Type 1 diabetics can actually do, especially with the technology,” Carrier said. “I always liked to push myself, so I always looked for events to push me to my limit, and see how strong mentally and physically someone can be.
“I also wanted to show others, especially those with Type 1 diabetes, that diabetes is just something you have, it’s not who you are. We all have something, you can have asthma or a skin thing or depression or whatever, so I try to let people know it’s something you have, so don’t let that limit what you do in life.”
The sponsorships covered more than half the costs for entry into the event, but also allowed her to come to the facilities where pumps and the motors for the pumps were fabricated. For the workers, it puts a face to the device they make daily.
“I worked in IT, so in my head, I always see people that are building stuff. Even with Medtronic, they put the widget on the pump, and they do that 1,000 times a day, but they never see the end result or the customers that are using it,” Carrier said. “They actually see somebody and say, ‘I had a partial piece of that, building that pump. It went around the world and it kept that person safe, and did exactly what it is supposed to do.’ You could see the joy in their faces.”
Maxon produces the motors that go into the Medtronics mini-pump that traveled as far as Antarctica and Perth, Australia.
“As a leading provider of drive systems for medical device applications, Maxon prides itself on partnering with companies and those individuals that are making a difference in the world. Linda is certainly an inspiration to all of us as she goes the limit while being a Type 1 diabetic and demonstrating that it is about focusing on the solutions to overcome any obstacle that gets you to the finish line,” the company said in a statement. “Linda’s achievement motivates and challenges us to continue to work to push the boundaries of technology.”
Running seems like an individual sport, but the competitors in the World Marathon Challenge also double as teammates over the seven days.
From sharing food, first aid equipment and massages on the plane, 52 athletes completed the journey, a larger group from year’s past. Carrier said that missing the 2021 and 2022 editions because of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the larger number this year, from normally 30 in the past.
“As soon as you are on the plane to Antarctica (the first race) and back, you start to bond with people. I don’t know if it’s because you’re running with some of them that are at your own pace, or you just start talking with them because you are sitting beside them on the plane,” Linda said.
The first race provided the harshest conditions. Runners ran on a sheet of ice powdered with snow in 25-below zero temperatures with 30 mph winds.
“I was really surprised at how quickly all these people came together. It wasn’t a race among individuals trying to win a trophy, it was everyone wanting everyone to be successful,” Eric said. “People would share food, share gear, help massage sore arms and legs. Everybody worked together as a team.”
Eric took note of not only his wife being an inspiration in the event, but also two competitors in wheelchairs, an 80-year-old competitor and several children running half marathons with their families.
“I told people that I have a new appreciation for what Linda is able to do. I’ve been around her for so long, and she just runs forever. Seeing what she was able to do over seven days was awe-inspiring,” Eric said. “Every runner there was equally inspiring. There were other people there with different challenges, but everyone seemed to have their reason for why they were running.”
The runners' bodies quickly had to adjust from the sub-zero temperatures to nearly 90 degrees in Cape Town, South Africa, the next day and jumping from continent to continent after each race. Fighting cramps by stretching on plane rides and in airports became the norm.
In the back of Linda Carrier’s mind, she was hoping to make it through the race healthy, less than two years removed from recovering from a torn hamstring.
“I didn’t have my best times, but I wasn’t trying to come in here and win anything or do anything. I was making sure I was going to come out of it at the end,” Linda said. “I was pleased to have done that.”
Carrier averaged 5 hours, 26 minutes and 42 seconds for her seven races, with a 4 hour, 40 minute and 13 second time in Dubai being her best time.
Then came the emotional scene in Miami where the final finish line was crossed. Some competitors had their families run with them the final lap of the race or join with them as they came down the homestretch, and Carrier had her husband there at the finish line like he had been the previous two times before.
“It’s my third time, but just to have Eric on the race with me was overwhelming,” Carrier said. “It was really touching,”
Now a published author with her book “Outrunning Diabetes,” Carrier hopes her story can become more widely known for anyone who is impacted by diabetes through her first-hand account of being a marathon runner as well as a diabetic.
As for her future running, Carrier doesn’t foresee a return to the World Marathon Challenge. After weeks of preparing her body for the toll it would take, the golf course is where Carrier hopes to see more time in the future, both as a member of the golf course maintenance staff at the Country Club of North Carolina and as a player.
“I know I’m not going to do it a fourth time, mainly because I’m nearly 61 years old, and I’ve got other things I want to do,” Carrier said.
Her running goals still involve traveling, but staying in America as she continues her quest to run a marathon in every state. She has 18 states to go.
