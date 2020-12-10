The Board of Director of Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care announced today that Barrett Walker is stepping down as the organization’s Executive Director.

“It is not possible to overstate Barrett’s contributions to the success and development of the Coalition during her time as Executive Director,” said PJ Van Laningham, 2021 Coalition Board president. “Her dedication and commitment to the mission of the Coalition has been unsurpassed. While we are deeply saddened to see her leave, we warmly and sincerely wish her the best.”

Barrett Walker

Barrett Walker prepares an emergency food package for a Sandhills/Moore Coalition client. Contributed photo.

Walker joined the Coalition in 2009 as the Director of Development under former Executive Director Caroline Eddy. After serving as interim director upon Eddy’s departure, she was appointed executive director in 2011.

“It has been my pleasure to serve an organization that meets such a vital need in the community,” said Walker. “The Coalition’s Board of Directors, volunteers, staff and donors are incredibly supportive and generous people. It has truly been the highlight of my career.”

The Coalition’s Board of Directors has secured Capability Company Consulting, a recruitment firm specializing in nonprofit management to assist with the search for a new Executive Director. Although pursuing other professional opportunities, Walker will assist with the leadership changeover in a consultant capacity.

Sandhills Coalition

Executive Director Barrett Walker with Whitley Savage, 5, who picked out this new toy at the resale shops in Southern Pines. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

“The Coalition has a strong, capable staff, dedicated Board and hundreds of committed volunteers. I am confident they will work together to ensure the Coalition continues to operate smoothly and fulfill their mission of helping Moore County neighbors in need during this transition,” said Walker.

Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care was established in 1986 by local churches to better serve the emergency needs of Moore County residents in crisis. Today, over seventy churches as well as businesses, individuals and civic groups throughout the community support the Coalition's mission "to alleviate hunger and financial strains of struggling households in Moore County." For further information on the Coalition, visit their website at www.sandhillscoalition.org.

