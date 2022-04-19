Boutiques abound on Broad Street. One shop, in particular, stands out from the rest. The Emmanuel Thrift Shop offers bargains with benefits: nearly every dollar collected at the cash register is given back to the community through the support of over 30 local charities.
“I’m amazed at the amount of money we can raise in just one day of sales,” said Cynthia Norwood, one of two volunteer coordinators for the shop, “and what a beautiful job we do in disbursing those donations.”
The Emmanuel Thrift Shop was established in 1932, when the women of Emmanuel Episcopal Church gathered their forces to raise funds for a rectory and also provide assistance to area families during the Great Depression. The shop operated out of the church for its first 20 years, before moving to a building on West Pennsylvania Avenue next to the Belvedere Hotel.
Stephanie Hillard, an active shop volunteer, remembers “growing up” under the marking table in the early 1950s, where her mother worked as a volunteer.
The shop moved to several locations in downtown Southern Pines, including a storefront on East Connecticut Avenue.
In 1987, Emmanuel’s attorney Hoke Pollock had an idea. The building at 177 NE Broad St., where the Coffee Mill was then-located, was for sale — a possible permanent home for the shop. Three couples, all members of Emmanuel, pitched in to provide funding to purchase the building for $75,000. For the next three years, all proceeds raised went toward paying off the mortgage, which the shop accomplished by 1990. This past winter, the front exterior was refurbished — the interior was updated in the last decade.
Although Emmanuel Episcopal Church owns the building and the Thrift Shop is an ongoing ministry, the shop itself is operated by an independent board of directors and a small army of about 70 volunteers from all denominations.
“You don’t have to be a member of Emmanuel to volunteer,” said Lucie Saylor, board chair and the longtime shop manager with her husband, Ron.
Emmanuel Thrift Shop accepts gently-used clothing, shoes, household items, decorative items, books, children’s toys, artwork, glassware, sporting goods and small pieces of furniture. On Mondays and Wednesdays, volunteers work in four hour shifts to sort, clean and price the merchandise. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the store is open and additional volunteers operate the cash register and act as goodwill ambassadors in the shop. Both men and women make up the small army of helping hands that keep the shop operating in top form.
The volunteers in the stock room select the best donations for sale at the shop. While surplus donations and some specialized items will be re-donated to other area charities.
The shop is run entirely by volunteers and is dependent on donations from church members and the community at large.
More than 30 local agencies directly benefit from sales, including The Arc of Moore County’s First in Families, Back Pack Pals, Bethany and Bethesda houses, Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Coalition for Human Care, 4-H Club programs, Emmanuel Lunch Ministry, Family Promise of Moore County, the Food Bank, Friend to Friend, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, Life Care Pregnancy, Meals on Wheels, the C.A.R.E. Group (Moore Buddies Mentoring and Moore County Literacy Council), Christmas For Moore, Moore Free Care Clinic, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Penick Village Foundation, Prancing Horse, Sandhills Children’s Center, Snack Pack Pals, Linden Lodge, Pet Responsibility Committee, MIRA, Military Missions in Action, Project Santa and the Salvation Army.
Over its 90 year history, the shop has donated more than $3 million back to local charities.
“We serve the community in three unique ways. We provide a place where people who are looking to downsize or clean out their closets can donate their things. We provide items at a reasonable cost and we give the money we raise back to the community,” said Ron Saylor, board treasurer, noting the shop has seen strong sales growth over the past five years.
“We give away as much as we put out on the sales floor,” said Donna McClung, one of two back of house coordinators. “We help other groups and to where there are needs. After the tornadoes in Kentucky, we loaded a car to the gills with a donation of heavy winter clothing.”
McClung also said she appreciates the camaraderie and fellowship the shop provides.
“The friends you make here. It really expands your horizons,” she said.
Lucie Saylor agreed, “That’s the other big thing we do. We interact with everyone who comes in and for a lot of people, that is what they need most. We provide a lot of solace.”
Emmanuel Thrift Shop is located at 177 N.E. Broad Street, in downtown Southern Pines; shopping hours are Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (910) 692-8962, or find Emmanuel Thrift Shop Southern Pines on FaceBook.
