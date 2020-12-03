The Moore County Chamber announced new leaders of its Board of Directors that will lead the organization in its mission to foster a vibrant business community while serving as a champion, convener and catalyst for economic vitality into 2021.
Dr. Michael Barbera, chief behavioral officer with Clicksuasion Labs will serve as the 2021 chairman of the board, succeeding Carla Williams, a retired senior vice president of human resources with Pinehurst, LLC.
Matt Chriscoe, director of lodging with Pinehurst LLC will serve as chair-elect and Tom Boles, senior vice president and development officer of First Bank will serve as Treasurer.
The Board of Directors provides insight and guidance to the Chamber’s work in public policy, workforce development issues, business training and supporting local businesses and nonprofits in a myriad of ways.
In 2021, the Board will continue to focus on the recovery of the Moore County business and non-profit community following the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the launch of a new co-working space located in the Krausen building in downtown Southern Pines, will be a priority of the Chamber organization.
“The Moore County Chamber has been serving this community for over 53 years and has a long history of responding to the needs of business to foster a vibrant business economy,” said Barbera. “The Chamber’s work over the past several years – most recently under Carla Williams strong leadership – has positioned it to lead responsibly and effectively as we continue to respond to the current economic challenges. I look forward to working with the Board and the Chamber’s staff as we continue to serve our members and community.”
The Chamber also welcomes several new business leaders to its Board of Directors, including Brandon Enfinger of Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Amy Natt of Aging Outreach Services, Randy Saunders of Ace Hardware Stores, and Jorden Denny of Kataphora Boutique. The newly appointed board leaders officially assume their duties on January 1, 2021.
“The leadership of our Board of Directors has never been more important as we lead the community through this ongoing pandemic and focus on the local economy,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Chamber. “We are fortunate to have such strong, strategic business leaders serve on our board. By convening so many dynamic and diverse leaders we will be able to make an impact in our community.”
For more information about the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.moorecountychamber.com
