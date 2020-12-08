Tarheel Festivals, LLC and Pinehurst Resort have announced plans for a Barbecue Festival that will be held in the Village of Pinehurst on Sept. 3-5, 2021.
The Pinehurst Barbecue Festival, presented by Pinehurst Resort and the Village of Pinehurst, will be a “Celebration of Taste and Tradition,” offering a unique collection of special events, vendor samplings and displays, food and beverage options and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.
The event will become the second owned and operated event by Tarheel Festivals, including the annual Festival D’Avion hosted at the Moore County Airport, which will be staged April 9-10.
“Barbecue is part of North Carolina’s DNA,” said the Barbecue Festival’s co-founder, Peter Stilwell. “We are excited to introduce this new festival event in the Pinehurst community and showcase the best of North Carolina Barbecue and the legendary Pitmasters who prepare it.”
The schedule of events continue to evolve but will include a celebration concert on Friday, Sept. 3; “Q” School Barbecue Grilling classes at the Pinehurst Brewing Company; a Wings & Whiskey/Cigar-B-Q; Village of Pinehurst Pub Crawl; a “Meet the Masters” VIP party on Saturday, Sept. 4; and the grand finale will feature the Ed Mitchell Pitmaster Invitational in the heart of Pinehurst, featuring renowned Pitmasters from across North Carolina, on Sunday Sept. 5.
Mitchell, from Wilson, NC, and known as “The Pitmaster” in barbeque circles and a master at cooking whole-hog barbecue, has owned and operated several restaurants throughout North Carolina. He was the founding Pitmaster for the annual Big Apple Block Party in New York City and has been featured in Food & Wine, Gourmet, and Bon Appetit magazines, and also on the Food Network, beating world-renown Iron Chef Bobby Flay in a “Battle of the Barbecues.” He and his son Ryan will be opening a new restaurant in Raleigh in 2021.
Mitchell will select the elite group of Pitmasters who will prepare barbecue samples and meals for the festival in categories including whole hog, brisket, ribs, poultry and specialty meats. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample from all participating Pitmasters during the Invitational.
“I have been cooking North Carolina barbecue my entire life,” said Mitchell. “We are excited to be part of this new festival in Pinehurst, and I look forward to joining my fellow Pitmasters next September. The Village of Pinehurst and Pinehurst Resort are perfect locations for this unique event.”
In addition to the best Eastern and Western North Carolina-style Barbecue, the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival will highlight several of the state’s finest craft breweries during the various scheduled weekend events. Vendors during the festival will include barbecue grill companies and suppliers along with BBQ sauces, spices and rubs. Music and entertainment will be provided throughout the festival.
A variety of ticket and sponsor packages will be available starting in early 2021. Tickets will be available for individual events, and there will be VIP hospitality ticket options as well. Sponsorships categories will include individual event sponsorships, preferred products and vendor tents. The event website www.barbecuefestival.com will launch in January.
“We are looking forward to hosting events again that the public can enjoy in 2021,” said Dave Droschak, co-founder of Tarheel Festivals, LLC. “We’re confident the inaugural Pinehurst Barbecue Festival will be a huge success over Labor Day Weekend as we celebrate taste and tradition at Pinehurst.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.