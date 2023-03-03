The 2023 Pinehurst Barbecue Festival will take place Sept. 1-3, and tickets are now on sale to all the events surrounding the Labor Day weekend event.
Tickets to the third annual festival are available at www.pinehurstbarbecuefestival.com.
Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
The 2023 Pinehurst Barbecue Festival will take place Sept. 1-3, and tickets are now on sale to all the events surrounding the Labor Day weekend event.
Tickets to the third annual festival are available at www.pinehurstbarbecuefestival.com.
Beginning Monday, March 6, festival sponsor Dr. Pepper is providing a special ticket offer which enables a paying adult to the Sept. 3 Christopher Prieto Pitmaster Invitational to acquire a kids sampling ticket for free, a $20 value. Kids tickets cover those aged 12-and-under. Kids under six are free. This offer expires April 7.
The seven North Carolina pitmasters participating in the festival’s staple event — the Pitmaster Invitational — span the Tar Heel state. Meat and side sampling selections are expected to be announced within a few weeks, event organizers said.
Food Network TV personality and Prime Barbecue restaurant founder Christopher Prieto returns as the 2023 event’s headliner. The pitmaster roster, includes:
* Prieto, of Prime Barbecue in Knightdale;
* Adam Hughes, of Old Colony Smokehouse in Edenton;
* Lewis Donald, of Sweet Lew’s BBQ in Charlotte;
* Ron Simmons, of Master Blend Family Farms in Kenansville;
* Keith Henning, of Black Powder Smokehouse inJamestown;
* Jake Wood, of Lawrence Barbecue in Durham; and,
* Benjie Ayala, of Pinehurst Brewing Co.
Tickets to the Sept. 3 Pitmaster Invitational include a combined 1.5 pounds of meats to taste and 1.5 pounds of side dishes, including an all-organic meat option provided at the Master Bend Family Farms.
“Early Bird” sampling tickets will again be available. It allows a 10 a.m. entry and a one-hour head start from a general admission ticket.
The festival weekend begins Friday, Sept. 1 with a new event: The High On The Hog Pitmaster Gourmet Dinner, which will include gourmet barbecue offerings and crafted cocktails in the Pinehurst Fair Barn.
Guests will be treated to samples, including various seafood options, along with Southern side dishes. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.
Tickets are also available online for the Sept. 2 Bourbon and Bites, the Sept. 2 Q-School Grilling Class and the Sept. 2 Music on Magnolia celebration concert.
A concert featuring Charlotte-based Kids in America, a 1980s tribute band, will be held on Saturday night, Sept. 2. The concert, across from the Pinehurst Brewing Co., will include food and beverage vendors.
All events require a separate ticket.
New this year will be the Cackalacky Pig-Out VIP ticket, which enables patrons an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with each pitmaster on Sept. 3, along with the ability to return to favorite pitmasters for seconds.
The Got To Be NC vendor area will return and showcase at least 30 Tar Heel-based food and beverage products on the Village Green area. The Carolina CoPacking sauce and spice vendor row expects to expand to nearly 50 merchants with free samplings for patrons.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.