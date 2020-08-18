A bald eagle that was rescued Monday morning in the Seven Lakes West community was released back to the wild, a little more than 24 hours later.
The adult female was found in the water, waterlogged and exhausted, by Marge and Tom Holleman, who were kayaking near Pine Island in the 1,000-acre Lake Auman. As the couple approached, the bird’s mate flew away.
“We knew she was in distress,” Marge said, noting that she usually does not take her phone with her and was glad she had. “We took a video and started calling around for help.”
West End Fire & Rescue received the call and reached out to N.C. Wildlife for assistance. A water rescue followed and the bird was immediately transported to Byron Wortham of Holly’s Nest in Sanford, a nonprofit wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility.
The bald eagle was not injured but a veterinarian discovered silt lodged in the bird’s nostrils. Wortham said it’s likely the bird dove into a shallow part of Lake Auman while hunting, and had knocked itself senseless. Once its feathers were soaked, the bird was unable to fly away.
After a quiet evening with some TLC, the bald eagle was ready to be returned to its home territory.
“I feel patriotic just being in its presence. To have our nation’s symbol in my hand like this,” Wortham said. “Being a military veteran, I recognize this bird as a symbol of our freedom.”
Wortham was joined at the Lake Auman dam by the Hollemans, firefighters with West End Fire & Rescue, and NC Wildlife Officer Garrett Gooch, who had initially captured the bird.
The release was filmed by videographers Rex and Susan Ballard, of Cary-based Ballard Productions. The couple produce the show “Urban Wild” and “On a WEM,” an online wildlife education initiative to help teach people how to safely respond to a wildlife encounter.
Ofc. Gooch described the moment as a once in a lifetime event.
“To be able to rescue this bird and then release it healthy less than 24 hours later,” he said.
The bird was estimated to be about 10 years old, weighing just over nine pounds and she had a 7’ 3” wingspan.
“She is absolutely beautiful,” Wortham said. “It takes a village to help these guys. I appreciate the West End Fire Department and N.C. Wildlife. It is no exaggeration that they took their life in their hands getting into the water to save this bird. Their talons are like razor blades.”
WEFR firefighters Austin Puckett and Nick Stamatopoulos, and Lt. Matt Scott assisted with the rescue. Unable to safely disarm the bird using a blanket, they used an empty recycling bin to capture and transport it to Wortham.
“Our strong passion is helping out our community in any way we can,” said West End Fire Chief Erik Stromberg. “We do not see eagles often in the community and certainly not up close.”
When the eagle took flight, she was quickly joined by her mate who'd been quietly watching the release from a treetop along the water's edge.
In North Carolina, the bald eagle is listed as a threatened species. Under federal and state law, it is illegal for anyone to injure, harass, kill or possess a bird of prey or any parts of a bird of prey. This includes harming or removing a nest.
If you find an injured bald eagle, contact the Wildlife Enforcement Division at 1-800-662-7137, or (919) 707-0040 or the US Fish and Wildlife Service at (919) 856-4786.
For more information about Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue or to make a donation, contact by mail at P.O. Box 4086, Sanford, NC 27331, online at hollysnest.org or call (919) 499-7006.
(3) comments
Thankful to all involved for the rescue of this beautiful bird. I'm sure her mate feels the same way. Probably the best use of that phone ever!
We see or hear bald eagles every few weeks over Auman Lake. Osprey too. It’s rather clear that the wildlife thrives around humans, especially when they create lakes. Dam up the Deep River near Robbins and we’d have a great reservoir for recreation and wildlife.
Thank God for nature lovers who sought a rescue team! Good job, Marge and Scott!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.