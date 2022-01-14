With the U.S. Golf Association’s announcement last week that Pinehurst would again host back-to-back championships in 2029, business leaders anticipate a surge of attention and spending that could surpass the first-such double in 2014.
“I would think the expectation would be that it would meet or exceed that because the destination has grown in 10 years,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of Moore County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The resurgence in golf is the largest it has been since Tiger Woods came along. I would think a $300 million ballpark number would be safe to say overall.”
Spending exceeded $230 million for the first — and only — back-to-back staging of the U.S. Open and Women’s Open at the iconic Pinehurst No. 2 course in June 2014, according to a study done by N.C. State professor Gene Brothers. That spending came not just from championship attendees but also workers engaged in the set-up and operations of the championships.
“I think Mike Whan, with the USGA, clearly — with the recent announcement of increasing the women’s purse — that they are trying to elevate the women’s game,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director for Moore County Partners in Progress. “That is going to help contribute to a great economic impact for the Women’s Open. That’s what I anticipate and that’s what I’m excited about.”
Whan, who took over as USGA CEO last year after leading the LPGA, combined the Jan. 7 back-to-back announcement with other major changes to the women’s side of golf, including doubling the purse beginning with this year’s championship to be contested at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Whan plans eventually to raise the prize money to match the men’s championship.
After experiencing the large economic boom in 2014 around the back-to-back U.S. Opens, the Pinehurst area has to keep a mindful eye to the future as it prepares for the same feat again.
Linda Parsons, the president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, said that excitement was the first thing she felt when she first heard news that the USGA would restage back-to-backs.
“I think it’s a great nod to how successful we were last time,” Parsons said. “We are very fortunate to continue to bring this to the community.”
Parsons was over the chamber in 2014 and remembers some of the lessons learned by local businesses during those two weeks.
A number of businesses were not here eight years ago for the historic event. But to prepare for 2029, there are two opportunities — the U.S. Women’s Open this summer and the U.S. Open in 2024 — to help gauge what needs to happen around major golf events in the area.
“How soon is too soon? It’s never too soon to be prepared,” Parsons said. “I think one of the things is making sure that you have ramped up your staffing. In the past, traditionally the summer months were quiet months, but we are now seeing that transition.”
Although the back-to-back is still a little ways off, the USGA has recently gone through the CVB to reserve rooms for the 2024 U.S. Open, Werz said.
Hawkins expects the hotel, food and beverage and retail sectors of the local economy will once again see the largest portions of the spending locally. But the expected economic impact locally in seven years could lead to more golf-centric companies moving in between now and 2029.
“If I was a golf business person trying to start a golf business, this is one of the future hottest destinations to be in, from a golf business perspective,” Werz said. “If I was looking at it from 2022, seven years out, for a long-range business plan, if I was in a golf business, I would definitely look at this destination.”
Add into that the addition of the USGA’s second headquarters as well as the equipment testing site could fuel more industry coming locally.
The $238 million estimated in the study after the 2014 back-to-back championships was the total for a 26-county region around Moore. With the growth of the local area in the time since the last U.S. Open in 2014, the county is expected to see the money more centralized to Pinehurst and the adjacent municipalities.
“I think our communities, our towns, our governments have done a really good job of preparing for those championships we have had,” Hawkins said.
After moving to the area in 2004 to join the chamber, Parsons remembers hearing of the slower summer months in the area, but recent trends show that isn’t much of the case now, and golf isn’t the lone driving force for that change.
With major golf championships slated for some of the upcoming summers, expect more of the same.
“We know that with the pandemic that people are seeking to leave those urban areas and come to a community like ours,” Parsons said. “I think there are other things that are starting to attract other people like day visitors: fine dining, the breweries and we’ve got a distillery coming. Those types of things are making people come here for a day and experience the community in a different way.”
The result has made the area a “12-month destination,” Werz said, adding in the impact of numerous golf tournaments that come to the area in the summer months, such as U.S. Kids Golf.
Along with the success the back-to-back opens had in 2014, Parsons said recognitions like what the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area has garnered for four straight years as one of the nation’s top micropolitians has helped lead to the expansion in recent years.
“It’s going to continue to attract other businesses into the community over the years,” Parsons said. “They’re going to see how we are successful when we host these events.”
Hawkins echoed those comments about the local area.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our charming downtowns. That is what makes Moore County so special,” Hawkins said. “We’re not Raleigh, we’re not Charlotte. People coming all over the country and the world into this area will have a chance to see what a special place we have.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
