Teams in their vehicles will explore Moore County to discover interesting places they never knew existed while raising money for Linden Lodge.
Located in Aberdeen, Linden Lodge is a six-bedroom residential home for people with brain illness. The facility takes no state funds. Instead it operates as a nonprofit organization and funds itself through special events and donations.
Register now to participate in the Awareness Road Rally on Saturday, May 15. Vehicles will leave at scheduled times from the Sandhills Alliance Church and the day ends with a pizza celebration. Prizes will be awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered, most unique vehicle, in addition to raffle prizes. Join the fun for $50 per car, with all proceeds benefiting the Linden Lodge Foundation.
Find out more at lindenlodgenc.org or call (910) 295-0600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.