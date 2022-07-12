Attorneys representing the Village of Pinehurst have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that the Village Council violated the state’s open meeting laws.
The motion follows a complaint filed on May 6 in Moore County Superior Court by attorney Amanda Martin on behalf of former councilman Kevin Drum and his nonprofit N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government.
The plaintiffs claim that a closed-session meeting convened by the council in September — with Drum present — was held “out of compliance” with the law. They also allege that “public business was transacted, without notice, without opportunity for public access and without minutes” during “meetings by email” in October.
In their motion to have the case dropped, the four attorneys representing the village contend that the issue falls outside the state’s relevant, 45-day statute of limitations, and that the electronic communications referenced in the complaint “do not constitute an ‘official meeting’” under state law because they were not “simultaneous communications.”
The motion goes on to state that because Drum participated in the September meeting, his request for an order declaring that the meeting violated open meetings law would “necessitate a finding that both Plaintiff Drum and Defendants acted in violation of the Open Meetings Law, and therefore this matter does not constitute and actual case of controversy and is instead an improper request for an advisory opinion.”
Read the full motion to dismiss below:
Motion to Dismiss in Open Meetings Case by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
According to the original complaint, a special, closed-session meeting of the council was called on Sept. 20 to discuss a personnel matter involving council member Lydia Boesch. The complaint states that Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland and council members Judy Davis and Jane Hogeman all “reprimanded” Boesch during the meeting, claiming she had violated the village’s code of ethics by speaking with Pinehurst Police Chief Glenn Webb about the “strained relationship between the village and its representatives in the North Carolina General Assembly.”
A notice announcing the special meeting contained “multiple internal inconsistencies,” advertising conflicting meeting dates, times and locations, according to the complaint, making it so that anyone reading the notice “would not know where to go, on what day or what time.” The notice, a copy of which is attached to the complaint, said the meeting would occur at both 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., on both Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 inside both “Assembly Hall” and the “Council Conference Room in Village Hall.”
The complaint also alleges that the purported minutes for the meeting, which have never been approved by the council, are “inaccurate in several respects.” Some of the inaccuracies cited include the time of the meeting’s adjournment and the recorded attendance of Village Manager Jeff Sanborn, who was “not present for any portion of the meeting.”
“Upon information and belief, there is no general account of the closed session so that a person not in attendance would have a reasonable understanding of what transpired,” the complaint states, adding there is also “no written narrative, or video or audio recordings” of the meeting — a violation of state law.
The complaint goes on to allege that members of the Village Council held a series of “meetings by email” in October to discuss the potential censure of both Boesch and Drum, who had himself been accused of violating the village’s ethics policy by lobbing personal insults at the president of Pinehurst Business Partners. Drum, who owns the downtown restaurant Drum & Quill Pub, later acknowledged he had run afoul of the policy and apologized for his behavior.
The council never moved forward with censuring Boesch or Drum, who lost his bid for re-election in November. Boesch remains on the council.
Still, the lawsuit alleges that the council violated state law by excluding the public from email discussions about the matter.
Read the full complaint below:
Drum formed N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government following his departure from the council. According to its website, the organization is “committed to ensuring that North Carolina government actors adhere to open meetings and public records laws; be transparent with the public, media, fellow government officials, and staff; and have systems in place to correct any failures in transparency if and when they occur.”
The complaint states that Drum and N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government are seeking a declaratory judgment against the village.
“Declaratory relief is just what it sounds like,” Martin, the attorney representing Drum and N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government, told The Pilot in May. “That is asking the court to declare what happened was illegal for an establishment of what took place in the past and hopefully an establishment of how parties will conduct themselves in the future.”
This story is developing; check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.