Applying to The University of North Carolina at Charlotte was an easy decision for Brian Loza, and the choice to enroll there became even clearer this week.
His older brother lives in the Charlotte area and works in civil engineering. Brian, a lifelong resident of Robbins, has visited enough to want more of the urban lifestyle.
Now he’ll get at least four years of it, and he won’t have to worry about tuition or metro-area living expenses along the way.
Brian found out on Tuesday that he’s been offered a place in the Levine Scholars Program. The all-inclusive scholarship was established in 2009 by Family Dollar founder Leon Levine and modeled after programs like the Morehead-Cain at UNC and N.C. State Park scholarship.
The Levine program names about 20 incoming students to each year’s freshman class of scholars. The four-year scholarship is valued at $105,000 over four years.
Brain hadn’t heard of it until he visited with the college advisor at North Moore High this past fall for help with financial aid forms. She steered him toward applying.
“She has a friend that’s an alum from that scholarship. She asked me what I did and what I was involved in and thought I was a perfect fit for that scholarship,” he said.
Half a dozen essays and two rounds of interviews later, the selection panel agreed. Brian was one of more than 3,000 students who applied for the Levine program.
Moving to Charlotte might be a significant cultural adjustment, but Brian is used to having a lot on his plate. He’s a two-sport athlete who juggles the demands of football and soccer during the fall season while maintaining a grade-point average among the top 10 in his class. He’s also taking classes at Sandhills Community College toward becoming certified as a nurse’s aide.
Like other premier scholarships, the Levine program emphasizes service alongside good grades and athletic performance.
“The thing that I wanted them to learn about me is once I know I want something, I’m going to work hard for it no matter what it takes. Then another thing is that I really care about the people around me and want to help people,” Brian said.
So it probably helped that one of Brian’s reference letters was from Robbins Fire and Rescue, where he’s volunteered for nearly two years. North Moore offers students a chance to go through the fire academy at Sandhills during their junior and senior years.
Junior firefighters can train with the department in some scenarios, and assist on the scene of fires with things like relaying equipment, helping with pump operation and pulling hoses.
“What you notice about Brian right from the get-go is he’s a wonderful communicator. He has great social skills, which really makes him a pleasure to work with and makes him great on the scene to be able to communicate with people and so forth,” said Jarius Garner, Robbins Fire and Rescue Department’s deputy chief.
“He’s done a lot of work with us and tries to make as many calls as he can while still going to school. He makes good critical decisions when needed and adapts well to situations. He’s got great time management skills.”
Brian might not be planning on making a career in the fire service, though a lot of junior firefighters do. The path he’s planning to pursue will involve plenty of tough decisions made under pressure, though.
Levine scholars spend the summer before their freshman year at the National Outdoor Leadership School in Wyoming in an experience that combines team-building, wilderness skills and environmental studies. Subsequent summers are devoted to work with Charlotte nonprofits, internships that align with scholars’ post-college goals, and working abroad either in an internship or volunteer role.
Brian hasn’t decided on a specific college major, but plans to pursue a pre-medical course of study.
“I’ve always been interested in health care work, but I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do. I think this decision was made really in my senior year of high school. That’s when I decided this is something I really wanted to do,” he said.
“I’ve been in hospital settings before, with family, and I just like the idea of being able to help people. I also think it’s a good thing that I'm bilingual going into health care. That’s something that’s really needed nowadays.”
If he ends up practicing medicine in a rural area like Robbins, Brain will also find more opportunities to put his firefighting skills to use with a volunteer department.
“That’s going to give him a lifelong opportunity to serve his community in the future,” Garner said.
“I’m really tickled for Brian and so happy that this has come through for him. He’s definitely an optimistic and driven person. Here at the fire department, we’re looking forward to seeing what Brian does and the differences he’s going to make in the world.”
