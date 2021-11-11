After one of Madi Pry’s former classmates at Pinecrest died from suicide earlier this fall, she began brainstorming what she could do to help the situation.
Two more suicides occurred in the following weeks on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus where Pry attends school, so she found a way to help bring awareness to mental health.
Pry, a sophomore on the UNC women’s soccer team, went to the university’s athletics department to inquire about having a home contest that advocated for mental health awareness. The process to make it possible was easier than she thought.
The Oct. 21 home game against Florida State, a matchup of two top-10 teams in the country, came with hand-written signs of encouragement from the Tar Heels, and four seats were saved on the UNC side for those that had lost their life to suicide with connections to the team.
“The event was really cool and it was even a lot cooler than I thought it would go,” Pry said. “I had no clue if any of it would work out, but it was a huge relief that it did.”
Her high school friend passed away on Sept. 14, and the campus community was touched by two deaths early in October. The backing of her idea from the team and the athletics department was more than she expected.
“Everybody was so supportive. It was one of those things where you basically had to ask and they said yes,” Pry said.
The awareness encouraged from the event is something that Pry hopes will be the first step for many who are struggling with mental health issues. Between the signs and similar messages chalked on the sidewalk at the stadium, Pry wanted communication to start on the importance of mental health.
Her sign, with inspiration from her thoughts after the passing of a high school classmate, said: “Tell the story of the mountains you climbed. Your words could be the page in someone else’s survival guide.”
Those in attendance were given a balloon to write the name of someone who suffers from mental health issues. By the time the match was over, Dorrance Field on the UNC campus was covered with green signs, yellow balloons and other markers of encouragement.
“I just hope it starts more conversation, even if it is just between friends,” Pry said. “Further than that, I hope it leads more to reach out to a therapist and not see it as a sign of weakness, but it’s a sign of strength.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
