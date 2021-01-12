First responders in Moore County are getting a boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements. This new infrastructure is a part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety.
The new sites bring coverage to the Robbins and Seagrove communities, along North Carolina Highway 705, and will provide AT&T and FirstNet service.
“Today, more than ever, it is critical for folks who live in small towns and rural communities to have access to the latest communications technology, just like their friends in large cities,” said state Sen. Tom McInnis, District 25. “That calls for an intentional, sustained investment of private capital. Announcements like this are why I am constantly working to preserve and expand the public policies that make North Carolina a great place to invest and do business.”
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It’s built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.
Unlike commercial networks, FirstNet provides real, dedicated mobile broadband when needed with always-on priority and preemption for first responders. This helps ensure North Carolina first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.
The Moore County sites join other new FirstNet cell sites launched this year in rural North Carolina counties including Alleghany, Ashe, Cleveland, Halifax, Northampton, Transylvania, and Warren. These sites were identified by state and public safety stakeholders as priority locations.
With FirstNet, it’s about where first responders need connectivity. These sites were constructed using Band 14 spectrum, nationwide, high quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet; as well as AT&T commercial spectrum.
North Carolina agencies on FirstNet will also have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 76 portable cell sites that can be deployed for planned events or in emergencies. FirstNet Mobile’s unlimited plans also include free smartphones for life for public safety agencies.
“North Carolina’s first responders deserve reliable coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting,” said Trey Rabon, president, AT&T North Carolina. “We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders – and residents – greater access to the connectivity they need. Working with public safety we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations as we’re seeing currently with COVID-19.”
For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.