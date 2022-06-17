Melanie Gayle didn’t have Southern Pines in mind when she responded to the job advertisement in The Charlotte Observer in 1989.
She was living in Savannah, Georgia, where she directed a nonprofit school for hearing-impaired children. She wanted something closer to her family in Virginia and a rung or two higher on the professional ladder, not necessarily the job of a lifetime.
You can’t really know you’re home until you get there. And at some point in the 33 years since Gayle took on the role of CEO at Sandhills Children’s Center, she realized that she’s one of the lucky ones.
“I still totally love coming to work every day.”
This past Wednesday, June 15, Gayle celebrated the anniversary of her first day on the job. At the end of this month, she’ll hand over that job to Kim Bullard, who recently retired from Moore County Schools as director for exceptional children’s services.
“I’m going to miss it. It’s my life, so it’s going to be tough for me,” Gayle said. “It was truly a matter of saying there are great things going on here and this would be a super time to bring in someone new. Also, the leadership of our board of directors is phenomenal.”
An Inclusive Environment
Sandhills Children’s Center opened its Central Drive location the year before Gayle came on board, after operating for 18 years in church fellowship halls and other borrowed spaces around Southern Pines.
Gayle still remembers the school’s census in 1988: 47 students. Some were school-aged, some were bussed in daily from Richmond County, all had some form of disability.
Today, the Southern Pines center serves 130 children ranging from newborns to pre-kindergarteners. About 700 future students, some who haven’t been born yet, occupy spaces on its waiting list. Sandhills Children’s Center’s Rockingham location, which opened in 2008, serves 110 students.
The influx of families with young children to what was formerly known as a retirement community has intensified demand for child care services in the last few years. But Sandhills Children’s Center was redefining a niche during Gayle’s first decade as CEO that later would place it at the top of those families’ wish lists.
“Melanie was always available and always looking to make sure that we stayed true to the mission and provided the highest quality services for children with special needs in an inclusive environment,” recalled Mary Sonnenberg.
Sonnenberg also joined the center in 1989, as its director of services for the Southern Pines site, and worked with Gayle in that role for 20 years.
“We really took the organization to the next level and that was certainly due to her leadership over the years.”
Creating that inclusive environment required a delicate transition back in 1991. Opening enrollment to nondisabled children meant overcoming misconceptions about those with disabilities.
“We started with children of the teachers who were here, children of nurses who ‘got it,’ who understood that it’s fine for the two populations to be together and how much they can learn from one another,” said Gayle. “It has a powerful impact on kids who are typically developing.”
These days, Sandhills Children’s Center maintains a roughly 70:30 ratio of typical to special needs children. Special needs children tend to include those with the most severe developmental disabilities, because the center is well-equipped to support them.
Its 12-month calendar obviates “summer slide,” and its holistic approach to educating children, based on ensuring their physical and emotional needs are met, applies to all. For that reason, aided by licensed teachers, therapists and exceptionally low student-staff ratios, students all along the ability spectrum flourish.
Rob Barrett became chair of the center’s board of directors after his three daughters went through the center.
“Our kids, I think, got so much out of the tolerance that it creates, for children to have toward kids with disabilities and challenges,” he said. “They are totally accepting of kids of different diverse needs and I think that’s really what makes the children's center so special.”
The Team Approach
While a student at the University of Virginia studying speech pathology and audiology, Gayle volunteered in an on-campus model preschool that served as a training ground for future teachers. She “fell in love” with the hearing-impaired students and decided to go on and earn a master’s degree in education.
Though it enrolls children of all ability levels, Sandhills Children’s Center is still a unique place in that those distinctions fade away. Staff and classmates — grouped by age, not aptitude — see each child as a child, first and foremost.
It’s also one of very few places where developmentally-delayed children can receive meaningful support before they qualify for publicly funded services at age 3.
“Early intervention is what it’s all about. It’s critical to their cognitive development, their social-emotional development,” said Gayle. “The earlier you can get your hands on a child, or intervene with a child, the better their chances for success.”
Maybe that’s why Gayle has yet to wake up in the morning and wish she had a different job to do. Because it doesn’t all just happen: raising up to $500,000 each year to ensure the center can serve high-needs children regardless of family income, maintaining staff at a level to provide optimal services in what can feel like a thankless job.
“For everybody here, no two days are the same. It keeps you on your toes,” Gayle said. “You can come in thinking you’re going to do X, Y and Z and it’s not going to happen. It makes it fun. Somehow you get it all done.
“Our therapists are amazing, our teachers are, we have lots of longevity with the staff in both places.”
The payoffs are often small: able-bodied children pitching in as if it’s second nature to help push a wheelchair or help a classmate learn to eat independently. Other times, students grow so much in their time at the center that they qualify for a regular kindergarten class when they leave.
“It was always a challenge and it was always our passion and drive to make sure those children's needs and the needs of their families were met in the best way we can,” said Sonnenberg, who is now president of the Partnership for Children of Cumberland County.
Gayle, Sonnenberg said, “was magic with a budget. She could make it work and was always on the lookout for funding sources, as funding sources changed over time. Besides being passionate about early childhood she had a fine business aptitude as well. I learned a lot from her that I actually use today.”
Barrett, the center’s board chair, said Gayle’s retirement is bittersweet. Her leadership over the last three decades has given Sandhills Children’s Center a realistic potential to expand its Southern Pines campus in the coming years.
“We’re all excited and happy for her, but it’s been 33 years. She has done so much to help the organization be what it is today,” said Barrett.
“It takes a lot of community support to do everything that the children’s center does for children with challenges. Melanie has done a phenomenal job with building relationships in the community.”
Last month, the board of directors dedicated a plaque in Gayle’s honor on the Southern Pines campus. A similar one will be installed in the expansion currently underway in Rockingham.
“There are so many areas of responsibility that come into play, so I’m leaving feeling very much appreciated for what has happened,” Gayle said. “In no way do I feel responsible for all of it, because it takes every one of us.”
