TEASER: Moore County Schools (Version 1)
Moore County Schools, working in connection with local police departments, are investigating multiple shooting threats at Southern Middle and Union Pines High School.

At least one individual, a student at the Carthage-area high school, faces possible charges following an early-morning search warrant at his home in Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kent Misegades

Is this the latest instance of the growing drug-related gang violence in our county, a consequence of Biden’s open border, America-last policies? Are the culprits illegal aliens or the children of illegal aliens, people who should not be in our country? Why is a young person who lives in Aberdeen attending a government school located in far-away Carthage? Is this the result of the MCS / Linda Evans “bussing for diversity” program?

