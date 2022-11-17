Moore County Schools, working in connection with local police departments, are investigating multiple shooting threats at Southern Middle and Union Pines High School.
At least one individual, a student at the Carthage-area high school, faces possible charges following an early-morning search warrant at his home in Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Wednesday night, the district posted a news release regarding reports that had been circulating on social media about potential threats at the two schools.
“We are aware that there have been questions and concerns expressed in social media related to threats that occurred at Southern Middle School and Union Pines High School,” the statement said. ‘We wanted to share the following information with you.
“Union Pines High School and Southern Middle School have both experienced threats of gun violence over the last two days. Parents were notified of these incidents by respective principals earlier today.
“In the case of Southern Middle, there was one threat made that was investigated and deemed to be not credible. Aberdeen Police will provide additional law enforcement presence (Thursday) in an abundance of caution.
“In the case of Union Pines, there have been three separate threats of gun violence. One from yesterday was investigated and deemed not credible. One from today was investigated and a student was identified and that situation is being addressed. The third threat received late today is currently being investigated by school administration and law enforcement. Additional law enforcement will be on campus (Thursday) as well.”
In a separate news release put out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said that deputies, with Moore County Schools Police and the SBI, “worked throughout the night to identify the origin of the threat” at Union Pines.
Fields said the agency’s emergency response team executed a search warrant at an undisclosed home in Aberdeen, “where they identified a juvenile responsible for making the threat.”
“Due to the age of the juvenile, charges are pending coordination with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” the release said.
School officials said offenses are handled according to the district’s Student Code of Conduct and state criminal code.
“Please know that our administration, faculty and staff work diligently everyday to ensure the safety and well being of our students,” the district said in the statement. “That will always remain our top priority.”
(1) comment
Is this the latest instance of the growing drug-related gang violence in our county, a consequence of Biden’s open border, America-last policies? Are the culprits illegal aliens or the children of illegal aliens, people who should not be in our country? Why is a young person who lives in Aberdeen attending a government school located in far-away Carthage? Is this the result of the MCS / Linda Evans “bussing for diversity” program?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.