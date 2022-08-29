The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Moore County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Aberdeen.
Presented by McKee Homes, the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting the event at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
“We look forward to the community joining us in taking steps for Alzheimer’s disease and to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Our walks are a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for critical Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”
Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, which signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” said Lambert. “It is a powerful reminder there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or local volunteer, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty or call (800) 272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Unifour (Hickory), Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
The association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The Western Carolina chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs and care consultations.
For more information about Alzheimer's disease or the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.