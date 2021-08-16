Gang activity is on the rise among young people in Moore County, according to a recent assessment by the local Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
James “Buddy” Howell, a senior research associate at the National Gang Center, shared findings from the assessment, which he conducted alongside Detective Jason Blackburn of the Carthage Police Department, with the council earlier this month. Howell said the most recent available data showed a continuous, annual uptick in juvenile gang involvement from 2016 to 2019.
“It’s not an alarming increase,” he said. “What’s important about it, though, is it’s a steady increase.”
While Howell’s summary of the assessment did not include exact figures for Moore County, he noted that gang members account for about 7 percent of all juvenile delinquency complaints in North Carolina.
“Gang involvement increases criminal involvement, which is why it’s important for us to decrease gang involvement if we can,” he said.
Some of the information included in the assessment was based on interviews with social workers, probation officers and other professionals who deal directly with juveniles in Moore County. Howell said he and Blackburn found that “there is considerable ongoing gang activity” in three local communities: Southern Pines, Aberdeen and northern Moore County, “particularly the Robbins area.”
Blackburn noted the level of juvenile gang activity reported in Aberdeen and Southern Pines is not necessarily surprising because both towns have relatively large youth populations. He cautioned that the trend in Robbins should be viewed somewhat differently because of the area’s smaller population.
“Southern Pines and Aberdeen have always been hot spots because that’s where the majority of the population is,” he said “But if you go up into the northern end of Moore County, (gang activity) is there but the population is so much lower that, exponentially, you don’t see that.”
Drawing on his 14 years of experience in local law enforcement, Blackburn told the council that Moore County “definitely has a gang issue.” The problem, he said, is that the issue is rarely publicly acknowledged by police.
“One thing that Moore County’s law enforcement community has always struggled with is saying that we have a gang problem,” he said. “You ask any of the police chiefs in this county, they’re going to tell you that we don’t.”
“It’s hard for us to say that we have a gang problem. Is it a massive problem? No. But we could do a better job of getting in front of it.”
Blackburn said he plans to begin arranging meetings with local police chiefs to discuss a collaborative strategy to reduce juvenile gang activity.
Howell said this strategy would involve using “validated indicators” to identify gang-affiliated teenagers, who would then be confidentially directed to “needed services” provided by Moore Buddies Community Mentoring, the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills and the council-supported Life Skills Training program. Howell added that he and Blackburn have “begun developing a risk assessment tool” to help law enforcement carry out the plan.
“If we can reduce the crime that the detectives are taking by 10 percent, that’s a win,” Blackburn said.
Howell said a school-justice partnership is another measure that could potentially reduce juvenile gang activity in Moore County. Such partnerships are designed to “enhance collaboration and coordination among schools, mental and behavioral health specialists, law enforcement and juvenile justice officials to help students succeed in school and prevent negative outcomes for youth and communities,” according to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
David Wall, a juvenile court counselor supervisor with the N.C. Department of Public Safety, echoed the need for a school-justice partnership. He told the council that school-related incidents accounted for about 60 percent of local delinquency complaints recorded before the pandemic.
“We all know that once a child has that first contact with juvenile justice, the likelihood of them continuing on to adulthood crime increases,” Wall said. “We’re trying to avoid kids coming into contact with the courts and the trauma that has on them.”
Daniel Sevigny, a consultant from DPS, said 40 counties across the state have already drafted memorandums of understanding to establish school-justice partnerships. “That’s what I hope we can bring to Moore County,” he said.
Addressing the council, Anthony McCauley, founder of the local youth outreach group Males of Distinction, said the creation of a school-justice partnership would be a “major step for this county.” Still, he expressed concern that the project might fail to move forward without support from the Moore County Board of Education.
“This will be big for Moore County, and we need to do some strategic planning to get it done,” McCauley said. “But I’m worried about our stakeholders. Could all of our efforts to create a school-justice partnership be knocked down by the school board? Could we get the first steps out of the way and then all of a sudden it gets halted during a school board meeting?”
Sevigny volunteered to spearhead an effort to bolster awareness of the proposed partnership. He requested a list of the county’s “big players” in order to put “a bug in their ear” about the program.
“If you know somebody who is going to be opposed to this, that’s who I want to reach out to,” he said. “That’s who I want to get the most information to so that they understand what we’re doing and how we’re trying to make an impact.”
There have been 257 complaints about “juvenile crimes and activity” so far this year in Moore County, according to Wall. That’s a 73-percent increase from the same time last year, when only 148 complaints had been filed.
“Crime is picking up,” Wall said, adding that the complaints filed this year involved “41 distinct juveniles,” compared with 48 individuals in 2019. “We’ve got a small population that’s committing a lot of crimes, and that includes a set group of people who run together — also known as ‘a gang.’”
