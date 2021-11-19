U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Assertive Professionals as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony held Nov. 10.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal level award to recognize businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. Recipients meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs.
The Southern Pines-based company also earned the Small Business Platinum award after applying earlier this year and meeting the qualifications.
“We’re proud to be recognized with this elite award,” said Assertive Professionals (AP) founder and CEO, Tiffany Shaffery.
Shaffery relocated her five-year-old business to downtown Southern Pines in late September after she and her husband moved to Moore County last year. The couple met while deployed to Afghanistan.
AP provides equipment or personnel holding security clearances — or a mix of the two — to businesses and government agencies in the intelligence community.
“Our primary customer is Special Operations Command, so a lot of folks we work with are in this area,” Shaffery said, noting they also heavily hire from the ranks of outgoing soldiers. “As military veterans ourselves, we understand that transition and know it is a very difficult transition to make.”
To learn more about AP’s work with veterans, visit www.assertiveprofessionals.com and to learn more about the award, visit HIREVets.gov
