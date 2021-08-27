A second person has been arrested following the murder of a man at the intersection of Tarry Church Road and N.C. 24-27 earlier this month, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Hope Noel Moore, 37, of Asheboro, was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and charged with felony accessory after the fact for the murder of Bernabe Bello Mujica, 44, of Biscoe on Thursday. She is in the Moore County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Moore was arrested due to having prior knowledge of the murder.
Moore is scheduled to be in district court on Sept. 15.
Shamon Alan Thomas, 20, also of Asheboro, was charged with the murder of Mujica. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
