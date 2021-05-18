More time at home and easier access to the internet and other social media has been a factor leading to an exponential growth of cybertips coming into the N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, local law enforcement officials say.
According to data from the state ICAC, the average of monthly cybertips for the first four months of this year is 912. The monthly average for all of 2020 was 776 cases. Both of those figures dwarf the 2019 monthly average of 411 cybertips.
A total of 9,308 cyber tips were made for the entire year in 2020. As of April, the 2021 count of 3,646 is nearing the amount for all of 2019 and is set to surpass last year’s total.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the state’s task force and has seen the uptick in cases in the last two years. Lt. Bradley Whitaker has been over the ICAC investigations since the Sheriff’s Office joined the task force in 2010.
“We’re seeing a lot more cases. We’re seeing probably some better reporting by some internet service providers,” Whitaker said. “When I started 10 years ago, you didn’t have every child with a cellphone. There were still some, but now it’s not uncommon for 5- and 6-year-old kids to have their own cellphones.
“I think a lot of it is contributed to COVID. You have more kids staying at home. Every kid is at home on the internet working on schoolwork, and maybe had a little bit more time on their hands.”
Monitoring Online
As the internet and technology have developed over the last 11 years, so too have the types of cases that Whitaker has seen.
The ICAC task force uses tips submitted by social media and internet providers to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible inappropriate content posted by minors. From there, the tips are forwarded to local law enforcement by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Many times when addressing these tips, law enforcement uses it for informational purposes when speaking with the minors who were the subject of the tip, Whitaker said.
“If it gets forwarded to us, we will go out there and speak with the child about the dangers of putting information on the internet,” he said. “We also talk with the parents.”
There have also been other situations that have arisen from some of these tips after speaking with family members and the minors. A basic follow-up could find youth in contact with or in relationships with adults on their phones and online.
“We really want the parents to be involved with their children, not just use the internet as a babysitter,” Whitaker said. “When that kid’s in there by themselves, they could be chatting with who knows what, but it’s important to be familiar with what they are doing and the social media apps they are using.”
Online resources for families on the matter can be found online through organizations like Netsmart at www.ntst.com. Phone applications such as the Bark App allow parents to see what their children are searching and who they are talking to online.
Being Proactive
In the digital realm, the Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in cases involving sexual predators. Some arrests have recently occurred in local hotels involving adults who were to meet with children after talking with them on the internet.
A big asset in some of the arrests recently has been GrayKey, a device that, when attached to an individual’s phones, can unlock information and data through the device’s encryption programs.
Major Andy Conway recently asked the Board of Commissioners for $27,000 to keep using the equipment for the next fiscal year. Currently, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office is one of only a handful of agencies in North Carolina with this capability.
“Digital forensics is where we are seeing that value. This is the trend we need to go in,” Conway said in March. “It is so valuable it is ridiculous. That is where we are finding our greatest value other than personnel in the field.”
The Sheriff’s Office has tried to take a proactive approach when investigating these types of crimes. That means looking into the virtual side of peer-to-peer networks, file sharing websites and chat rooms where initial contact frequently occurs.
“Oftentimes we find that they are ‘hands-on offenders’ as well if they have the capabilities,” Whitaker said. “Statistics show that out of every six arrests, one of them leads to a child being rescued.”
Cyber crimes leading to more charges and arrests have been the case several times with the 112 sex offenders that are in Moore County, Whitaker said.
“Fifteen of those are just online solicitation or child pornography,” he said. “It’s not really they are ‘hands-on’ offenders, but we find oftentimes when we are working on cybertips that we can arrest them for having images, and we find out they have touched a child.”
Being a member of the task force means there is a network across borders for the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to work together on cases that are occurring more frequently than in the past.
“It’s a lot of partners. We do a lot of stuff on the state level, but we like to have the federal partners with us as well if it’s a case that meets federal guidelines for sentences,” Whitaker said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
