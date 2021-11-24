Neon Rooster

The Neon Rooster opened in late October in downtown Aberdeen’s Poplar Knight Spot, former home of The Rooster’s Wife. Owning a music venue has been a lifelong dream for Derrick Numbers, a Nashville native who discovered the area while stationed at Fort Bragg. He now heads up videography at Casino Guitars in downtown Southern Pines. He and his wife, Gosia Kasperska, reimagined the space with sleek new furnishings and rock-n-roll vibe.  Photo: Abbi Overfelt/The Pilot

 
Five Suns Boutique

Porshia Hernandez got her start as an online retailer before opening Five Suns Boutique in the Belvedere Plaza in downtown Southern Pines. Named in honor of her five children, she stocks it with sustainably made clothing for kids and adults, goodes created from recycled materials, and items sourced from Black- and minority-owned businesses. Photo: Abbi Overfelt/The Pilot

 

There’s been a push to shop small for years. But with supply chain disruptions making it more challenging to buy everything from cars to cat food, shopping locally is the best way to put gifts under the tree this year.

“Our business community has been stretched beyond imaginable realms,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce. “This year there are things we can all do to support our local businesses with grace and patience. Everybody is tired. But with a smile and your purchase, you can say thank you. Thank you for the service, thank you for providing the product.”

YellowBird

YellowBird Southern Table and Bar, the new venture by Leadmine owners Sonja McCarrell and Orlando Jinzo, opened earlier this month in The Pavilion building near CharBar No. 7 in Southern Pines. “The concept is Southern brunch — fried chicken and champagne,” Jinzo told PineStraw Magazine for its November issue.

Photo courtesy of John Gessner for Pinestraw Magazine. 

 

Two years ago the Chamber started its Together We Are Moore social media campaign as a way to encourage the shop local concept on a year-round basis. When COVID-19 hit, the hashtag was embraced as a call to action: more than 11,000 posts have been shared on Instagram.

Parsons said gratitude and grace are the next step to ensure the local economy, including online and brick-and-mortar shops, remain vibrant.

X on Main

Air Force veterans Lindy Lamielle and her husband, Ryan, renovated a portion of an 121-year-old building in downtown Aberdeen as a new coworking space. Dubbed The X on Main, their first tenant signed the day they opened. "There's so much we could do with the space. This is our first vision; it might not be the last," Lamielle said.  Photo: Abbi Overfelt/The Pilot

“People need to think outside the box, literally the cargo box. No one has asked for these shortages, everyone is short-staffed and shipping is slower. But your $20 dollars spent here supports that business and its staff, who can go out and support another local business.”

“If people can remember all the hard work it takes for our shops and restaurants to get that product or meal to you -- and they do it with a smile -- your experience will be much more rewarding. Every resident in Moore County can make a difference.”

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Well, this topic comes up about 3-4 times a year. It all sounds wonderful. But do the local shops also buy their products locally, or is it just more stuff from overseas? North Carolina is one of the world’s leading producers of Christmas trees, sweet potatoes and turkeys. So if I buy them at Walmart, I’m also buying local and supporting our state’s farmers. Let’s focus on making and buying only products made in the USA. That would be a great start. Just say no to things made in Communist China.

Report

