The start of school later this month will bring an adjustment for families who once again have to work school lunches into their budgets.
Normally, only families who fall below certain income guidelines relative to the federal poverty level qualify for free and reduced-cost school meals. They still will this year.
For the last two years, about 90 percent of schools across the country have offered breakfast and lunch to all students free of charge — no income verification required. That is ending with the expiration of federal waivers put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
But before calculating just how much that will affect their bottom line, families will have to wait for the Moore County Board of Education to set meal prices for the coming year.
Administrators are recommending 50-cent increases from what the district charged for meals in 2019. That would bring prices to $1.75 for breakfast, $3 for lunch in elementary and middle schools and $3.25 for high school lunches.
The board will decide next week whether to proceed along those lines, or instead raise prices even more to cover inflationary costs. The district last raised meal prices in 2016.
Federal law requires school districts to run their meal programs as self-sustaining funds separately from the other areas of their budgets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reimburses the schools at a set rate for every meal served. Those funds, combined with what students pay for meals and revenue from the sales of snacks, juice and other items, have to cover the entire cost of the child nutrition program: from food to kitchen equipment, and the wages of cafeteria staff.
All of those costs are on the rise. Using the federal reimbursement rates released late last month, the district’s child nutrition department is projected to run a $600,000 deficit if meal prices don’t increase from where they were in 2019.
Alternatively, the board could decide to reinstate 2019 pricing and make up the difference using savings in Moore County Schools’ child nutrition account.
That account stands around $2.8 million as of the end of last school year, and was mostly accrued during the pandemic when the USDA approved higher reimbursement rates for all meals served.
“We were one of only several districts that did not go into the red during COVID. We were able to maintain what we needed to,” said Jan Lovelady, Moore County Schools’ child nutrition director.
“Now, we went down to —one month — zero, but we never went in the red as far as our fund balance and we’ve been able to build that back up over time.”
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction recommends that local child nutrition departments keep three months’ worth of operating expenses in savings. For Moore County Schools’ $8 million annual nutrition budget, that works out to about $2.4 million.
So administrators are recommending that the district apply its $400,000 of savings over and above that level to the projected shortfall for the upcoming year. The proposed 50-cent price increase is projected to bring in about $214,000 in additional revenue.
That’s assuming the district serves around 1.3 million meals in the upcoming year. Officials are using data for the number of meals served for the 2018-2019 school year, the last full school year before fees were waived.
With free breakfasts and lunches available to all, the district served nearly 1.7 million meals in 2021-2022.
The proposed increases only apply to fully paid meals, or about 30 percent of school meals served. While about 35 percent of Moore County Schools students qualify for free and reduced-price meals, they actually account for the majority of students who eat school meals.
If the board approves the new prices as recommended by staff, further increases would be likely to follow next year.
“With the uncertainty of where costs are going to land and the advantage of the fund balance to apply to this year, there is a likelihood that we will be back with the board next year to discuss other potential increases to meal costs for the following school year,” said John Birath, the district’s executive officer for operations.
“We felt it very premature to bring that to the board at this time because of the uncertainty of the next year ahead.”
Board member Robert Levy said that he’s “very reticent” to agree to raising meal prices beyond where they were in 2019. He suggested that the board appeal to the state or the federal government to extend the universal free lunch program. Barring that, he suggested the district use even more of that savings account to balance the budget in lieu of increasing prices.
Board member David Hensley, on the other hand, proposed at least a 75-cent increase this year to cut the projected deficit neatly in half. At first, he suggested that meal prices should be equal to what the federal government reimburses the schools for free meals.
“If we don’t increase it, we’re perpetuating the problem. It’s an interesting conversation because on the one hand, I can agree with Mr Levy and say not one penny increase until we run that fund balance up,” he said.
“But on the other hand we could run that fund balance out for five years and then have to double the price.”
Due to the higher federal reimbursement rate, meals provided for free to qualifying students have historically brought in more revenue than paid meals. So the reimbursements do help keep the cost of paid lunches down. Next year’s reimbursement rates have been set at $4.43 for free lunches and $2.26 for free breakfasts.
School Board Vice-Chair Libby Carter said that raising prices to that rate would place an undue burden on middle-income families.
“Yes, we have people who live in gated communities in Moore County, but we’ve got a whole lot of people, and I’ll say more people, who don't live in gated communities, who fall in that big, broad area in the middle that don’t qualify for free and reduced lunch but they’re sure not making enough money to truly make ends meet,” she said. “When you raise that to $4.43 … you’re penalizing that big group of people that fall into that middle population: the teacher’s children, the nurse’s child, the single parent family, that's the group of people you’re penalizing.”
The board is expected to take action to set meal prices for the upcoming school year during its business meeting on Monday.
