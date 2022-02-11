The Arts Council of Moore County and Bradshaw Performing Arts Center announce the 2022 Art Lecture Series. Lectures will be presented at Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater at 4 p.m., on select Wednesdays. The series is sponsored by Sofie D. Moyle, Paula Weiss & Fore Properties.
Local art expert Ellen Burke kicks off the series on Wednesday, March 23, with a lecture entitled On the Brink of Modernism: The Watercolors of John Singer Sargent. Join us as Ellen explores the journey Sargent took with his watercolors from the canals of Venice, the Boboli Gardens of Florence, the Valle d’Aosta region and the Holy Land, to name a few.
On Wednesday, April 13, Susan Cooksey, curator emerita of the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida, will discuss Brilliant Transformation: How African Metal Arts Inspired and Empowered African Lives. The lecture will highlight masterful artworks of iron, gold, silver, copper and its alloys and how they inspired new directions and forged lasting meanings in African societies. Cooksey curated the traveling exhibition, Peace, Power & Prestige: Metal Arts in Africa.
Two well-known potters, Ben Owen III and Fred Johnston, will join us on Wednesday, May 4, with a discussion entitled Design and Inspiration in Clay. They will present their perspectives of the creative expression, the wood-firing process, as well as enduring design influences in clay. The Seagrove Woodfire potters are scheduled to exhibit in Campbell House Galleries in May.
The last lecture in the series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, features Amanda Maples, curator of African Art at the NC Museum of Art and a guest curator at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art. With New Masks Now: Notes from the Field, you will get a sneak preview of the major traveling exhibit, New Masks Now: Artists Innovating Masquerade in Contemporary West Africa. Maples returns from conducting fieldwork in Freetown, Sierra Leone, with masquerade artist Sheku “Goldfinger” shortly before the lecture.
The lectures will be held in Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater, across the breezeway from Owens Auditorium, at 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. The cost of each lecture is $26 per person or $90 for all 4 lectures. Students are free with advance registration.
Call the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-2787 to reserve your space, or stop by the Campbell House galleries at 482 E. Conn. Ave., Southern Pines. Advance registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information, visit www.MooreArt.org.
